Duplin libraries kick off Fine Forgiveness Campaign

KENANSVILLE — Last week, as towns across the U.S. celebrated National Library Week, the Duplin County Library kicked off “We Want You Back in Our Books,” a fine forgiveness campaign that will be in effect through Aug. 31.
“This is a campaign to bring people back to our libraries, back to reading and exploring their interests in the tens of thousands of books we have available,” said Laura Jones, Duplin County Libraries director. Jones said she believes fines are an obstacle to people using the library system.
“There is a common misconception that our library fees incur interest like credit card debt which just isn’t true,” said Jones explaining each item overdue caps out at $2 for books and $15 for DVDs.
Lost books are recorded on accounts at their replacement value which averages $25 per book.
“In the past, if there was any balance on their account, patrons were not allowed to check out books, use public access computers or any online resources. As little as a nickel charged on your account blocked you from doing much of anything,” said Jones.
“When I came on board in April 2018, I saw this practice as a punitive and an ultimately unnecessary obstacle which left many patrons with a bad taste in their mouth,” she added, explaining that for some patrons it was easier to stop going to the library.
“So many of those folks who had been blocked for small fines had walked away from our services and materials. This was unacceptable to me. We are here to serve, and we do.”
According to Jones, the fine forgiveness campaign applies to everyone, including those who have lost their ability to borrow material due to outstanding fines.
“We have had patrons come in and ask to get a library card and in the process, we find that they had outstanding fines from childhood,” said Jones. “Roughly three-quarters of all outstanding library fines were charged to children. Children have no control in getting their materials back to the library on time, so why penalize them?”
The process to get a library fine waived is “as simple as picking up the phone,” said Jones, explaining that patrons can call any of the library branches to receive assistance. After completing the process, patrons will be able to use their library cards using their pin numbers. Those who may need a new library card will be able to pick it up at their local branch.
“The goal is to bring citizens back to the wonderful resources we have in our buildings and the vast digital collection of e-books and magazines,” Jones said. “Lifelong Literacy is the ultimate goal of the library. We want families to share the love of reading from an early age and for that to continue.”
In addition to books, and providing public access to computers, the library serves people who need to make copies, use a fax machine and print documents. This year alone, the library generated over $5,000 in revenue during the first quarter from fees for those three services.
“While these services are beneficial to many, they are not the primary reason we are here,” Jones said. “Literacy, a lifelong love for reading, is what drives the library. Children need to be brought to the library as early as pre-school so they can choose their own books and begin to fall in love with reading. When they turn 5, kids can have their own card … which is often a very exciting experience,” said Jones, explaining children’s library cards need to be connected to an adult parent or guardian.
“The library is a place where memories are made from a young age on through adulthood. We have a patron in his 80s who speaks of moving around a lot as a child. He speaks with nostalgia, but also great reverence for the importance of the library in his life,” she added.
Jones spoke about the importance of reading and giving children access to books. She also said that each library cardholder is able to check out up to 20 books.
“Many of our students read below grade level. If the only books they have access to are in their school library, then there are at least three months a year that they are not reading,” said Jones. “You can lose a lot of reading skills in just that short time.”
She also spoke about the libraries 1,000 books before Kindergarten Campaign, which is focused on establishing an early love of reading.
“Children can sign up and work through different levels where they earn small prizes along the way,” Jones said. “Our Youth Services Coordinator, Cara Rothstein, has set up prize kits at each of our branches so children can participate all over the county.”
The main branch library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons can visit any Duplin County library to get assistance. For more information, call 910-296-2117.