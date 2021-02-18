KENANSVILLE — Duplin County native Tevin Frederick, was sworn in as an attorney at the Duplin County Courthouse on Feb. 5.
Frederick earned his Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law in spring 2020.
Attorney Frederick graduated from Duplin Early College High School before attending The University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he obtained his bachelor of arts degree in Political Science.
Upon graduation, Frederick relocated to Washington, D.C. where he is currently employed as an attorney advisor in the United States Department of Transportation Honors Attorney program.
He is the son of Antonio Frederick and Inita Frederick of Magnolia.