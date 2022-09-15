Franklin O. Williams, Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman, was inducted into the 2022 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame earlier this summer.
KENASNSVILLE — Franklin O. Williams, Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman, was inducted into the 2022 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame earlier this summer. The induction ceremony was part of the regional meeting held in San Juan Puerto Rico.
Williams represents the nine states and two territories of the Southeast region on NACD’s National Executive Board.
“He has served Duplin County as Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for more than 30 years. His service extends far beyond his home roots of Duplin County,” said Angie Quinn, Soil and Water Conservation director.
In 2000 Williams served as president of the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (NCASWCD). Since then he has served as representative to NACD for North Carolina, and was elected by its members to chair the Southeast region.
“His broad reaching service contributes greatly to advancement and support of natural resource conservation nationwide,” Bryan Evans, NCASWCD Executive Director. “Our state is proud of his induction and greatly appreciative of his contributions.”
Williams and his wife Jo Ann, live in the Rockfish Community near Wallace, operating the family farm, Will-O-Wen Farms, growing approximately 1,000 acres of no-till corn and soybeans.