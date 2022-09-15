Franklin Williams

KENASNSVILLE — Franklin O. Williams, Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman, was inducted into the 2022 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame earlier this summer. The induction ceremony was part of the regional meeting held in San Juan Puerto Rico.

Williams represents the nine states and two territories of the Southeast region on NACD’s National Executive Board.