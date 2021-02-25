Dillon Teachey, Trey Lennon, Josh Barber, Jack Barber, Matthew Thornton, Ayden Fussel and Jordan Bond and Ben Gonzales (both not pictured) earned the rank of Eagle Scout for Wallace Boy Scout Troop 35 under Scout master Phillip Barber. Less than 3 percent of all scout earn the Eagle rank.
