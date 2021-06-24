KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Services for the Aged team honored World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 by hosting a special event for the seniors, during which they received information and enjoyed refreshments.
“We held a presentation inside the center and provided refreshments and resources,” said Melisa S. Brown, Services for the Aged director. “In the past, we’ve (hosted) a big celebration combined with our older American’s events. This year we used those funds for meals, etc.”
Elder abuse can take many forms and can happen to anyone, anywhere, experts say. The more each member of the community can learn about the signs of abuse, the better chances those who are most vulnerable will be protected.
“We educate our seniors and provide resources,” said Brown. “But any referrals we send to Adult Protective Services or our ombudsman with Eastern Carolina Council.”
According to the National Council of Aging (NCOA), Elder abuse is a silent problem that robs seniors of their dignity, security, and can even cost them their lives in some cases.
Abuse can take many forms, from physical, emotional or sexual abuse to financial exploitation and neglect.
“Elders who have been abused have a 300% higher risk of death when compared to those who have not been mistreated. While likely under-reported, estimates of elder financial abuse and fraud costs to older Americans range from $2.6 to $36.5 billion annually,” read a statement on the NCOA website. “Yet, financial exploitation is self-reported at rates higher than emotional, physical, and sexual abuse or neglect.”
Elderly people are vibrant contributing members of our community. Some volunteer or continue to work after retirement, many of them even raise young children. Unfortunately, as their health deteriorates, some might struggle to maintain their independence and may find themselves becoming dependent on family members of third-party care increasing the risk of abuse.
As a community, it is important to stay alert. If you suspect someone is a victim of abuse, call the authorities. According to research, a larger number of victims are women, people with disabilities, or those who have dementia.
If you have an older neighbor who is struggling to keep up their home or isn’t taking care of himself or herself, consider the fact that you may be the only person who knows about it or cares.
Offer your help, ask them how they are doing. You might be surprised the difference you can make in someone’s life with a small gesture — even if it is lending a listening ear, helping them carry their groceries, or giving them a hand with their overgrown grass.
Remember that person is someone’s grandma or grandpa. Their generation represents those who took care of you while you were an infant or young child. It is time to pay it forward and look out for those in the community who need it the most.
To get information about elder abuse prevention and how to recognize the signs, contact Services for the Aged Senior Center at 910-296-2140.
To report abuse contact the Department of Social Services, Adult Protective Services at 910-296-2140, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150, or the Ombudsman, Eastern Carolina Council, Area Agency on Aging at 252-638-3185.