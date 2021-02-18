...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare,
Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks,
Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* Through Friday evening.
* Prolonged period of steady rainfall will occur tonight through
Friday evening, with an additional 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall
expected. Saturated ground will result in efficient runoff and
flooding issues can be anticipated for low lying areas near creeks
and streams, which are already running backfull. Additionally,
numerous area mainstem rivers are already in flood stage and are
forecasted to continue rising.
* Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers could become
inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways
and road closures possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&