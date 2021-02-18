Kenansville fire 02-9.jpg

A family has been displaced following a mobile home fire in Kenansville.

 Contributed photo

KENANSVILLE — The Kenansville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 1200 block of Lanefield road, Warsaw.

No one was injured, but the family is displaced.

The suspected cause is an electrical issue in an end bedroom.

The Kenansville Fire Department was assisted by Warsaw Fire Department, Magnolia Fire Department, Sarecta Fire Department, Duplin EMS, and the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s office, who assisted with investigation.

Units remained on the scene for approximately two hours.