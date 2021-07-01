KENANSVILLE — As July 4th approaches and pandemic restrictions continue to ease. Residents of Duplin County get ready for a fun weekend of festivities to welcome Independence Day.
Thanks to a local group of collaborating businesses, churches, and organizations, residents can participate in the first annual Duplin County Independence Day Festival on July 3 at the Beulaville Soccer Complex located on 105 East Park Drive. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
The family-oriented celebration is open to the general public and will feature entertainment for all ages.
“We will have an active stage, full of diverse music and speakers,” said Terry Norris, Emerge Ministries executive director. “There will be six huge bouncy houses for children. We will have rock climbing and bull riding for older youth and adults.”
The event will have musical performances by “Contemporary Christian, Southern BlueGrass Gospel, Rapper Predestined from South Carolina and National Anthem sung by Abby Jo Sumner,” said Norris.
Fireworks will kick off at 9 p.m.
“Considering the experiences in our country the past 18 months a celebration of this nature is much needed and is worthy of our efforts,” said Norris. “Not only this year but (for) years to come. It is our hope the event will become a recognized annual county-wide event, reflective of the diversity and richness of Duplin County.”
Norris hopes the event will be a testament to the strength of individuals, businesses, and churches in Duplin County.
“Communities heal spiritually the same as individuals, from the inside out,” said Norris. “When the needs of God’s people intersect with those willing to give and serve others, transformation takes place.”
This festival is the “first annual county-wide event that focuses on the families of all communities and towns in Duplin County,” said Norris, who explained they hope to reach the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the county and bring light to the importance of events like this, to bring the community together and give them the opportunity to relax and celebrate Independence Day.
For information about the festival, visit www.emerge4unity.org.