...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Duplin County Department of Social Services staff held a Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 16, in Kenansville. Money raised will help support foster families for Christmas. Turn to pages 6A and 7A for more photos.
Lauren Branch
Lauren Branch
Photos by Lauren Branch
The Duplin County Department of Social Services staff held a Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at the DCDSS parking lot in Kenansville.
The community participated in fun activities for prizes, enjoyed food and cotton candy. The event was open to the public. Money raised at this year’s festival helps support foster families for Christmas and to bring awareness in the community.