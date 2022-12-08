...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 2 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Children and their families swarm Santa during the Grinchful Christmas holiday shopping event at the Duplin Events Center on Dec. 2. See more photos on A6.
Rachel Brininger and her children spent hours enjoying the activities and the Grinchful Christmas event heldlast Fridayat the Duplin Event Center. Pictured from left to right are Rachel Brininger, Alannah Beaty, and Kinsley Rivenbark.
Lauren Branch/The Duplin Times
Lauren Branch
The highlight of the night was Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children swarmed from all over the event center when Santa came out.
The Duplin Times
Children were able to take pictures with the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus and take a photo home with them in a special picture frame.
The Duplin Times
Amanda Pope, venue services manager for the The Duplin County Event Center, said the Grinch was popular among children getting their photos taken.
The Duplin Times
The event featured eight vendors, a kid’s corner sponsored by the Partnership for Children, and a movie night and concessions.
The children’s corner was packed for the entire event and several photo backdrops were seen placed around the building.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Event Center held their holiday shopping event for the first time since the pandemic, on Dec. 2. According to Amanda Pope, Venue Services manager the event was a huge success.
“The Grinch was pretty popular tonight. We had about eight vendors, a kid’s corner sponsored by the Partnership for Children, and of course our movie night and concessions,” Pope explained.
At the event visitors could find a variety of booths from those offering face painting to Christmas decorations, and more. The children’s corner was packed for the entire event, several photo backdrops were seen placed around the building, and of course there was visit from The Grinch. Peppermint the Elf was also in attendance, but the highlight of the night was Santa and Mrs. Clause. Children swarmed from all over the event center when Santa came out.
Children were able to take pictures with the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Clause and take a photo home with them in a special picture frame. The evening ended with The Grinch drive-in movie outside the event center.
One local Rachel Brininger from Kenansville brought out her two kids Kinsley and Alannah to the event, and they spent several hours enjoying the event.
“We did crafts, got cupcakes, did face painting, got fairy hair, played with balloons, and we got pictures with Santa,” said Brininger. “We had a good time.”