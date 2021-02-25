Larry and Glenda Hooks recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a drive-by parade celebration at The Word Church and le Deliverance Center in Rose Hill. Larry is pastor of the church. The couple, who started Hooks Plumbing Supply in Magnolia, have a daughter, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
