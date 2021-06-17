KENANSVILLE — Members of the Faison Fire Department participated in a hazmat and automatic aid drill with Warsaw Fire on June 13.
Faison Engine 2 and Unit 5 supplied manpower for support and also established a landing zone for Airlink
After concluding the drill, participants received training from the Airlink crew teaching them how to assist the crew on scenes.
Other agencies involved in the drill were DCEMS, DCFMO, Airlink and NCRRT hazmat team from the Wilmington Fire Department and facility personnel.