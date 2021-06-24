The Golden LEAF Foundation announced the names of the students selected to receive up to a $12,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship on May 15. Five of the 215 students are from Duplin County.
Congratulations to our local recipients:
Jasmin Borja, a graduate of James Kenan High School who will be attending University of North Carolina at Wilmington; Lukas Brown, a graduate of East Duplin High School who will be attending East Carolina University; Haley Duncan, a graduate of Duplin Early College High who will be attending University of Mount Olive; Ariel Herring, a graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High who will be attendingNC Agricultural and Technical State University; Mackenzie Rouse a graduate ofEast Duplin High who will be attendingAppalachian State University.
Students will receive a $3,000 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university.
Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and chief executive officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”
“I always love hearing about young people who strive for greatness,” said Sen. Brent Jackson. “I hope you all will build on all you have been recognized for and already accomplished. You have represented your schools and your fellow citizens admirably. Again, I want to congratulate you all for your hard work and for being recipients of this deserving honor.”
“I’m so excited to hear that we have five students from Duplin County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.