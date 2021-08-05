MAGNOLIA — Timothy Stewart, an author and motivational speaker based in Magnolia, released his book, “Free Yourself From Yourself: Fail-Proof Principles For Addiction Recovery.”
In the book, Stewart reveals his addiction recovery program, which he describes as rooted in the knowledge, understanding, and practice of twelve spiritual principles.
Stewart is no outsider when it comes to addiction and recovery. At the age of 40, he found himself homeless and hopeless with only a few possessions and dollars to his name.
“Addiction left this once-successful businessman bankrupt spiritually, emotionally, and financially,” reads a news release. “He entered rehab program after program — and after his 12th program, he had a self-acknowledged breakthrough that helped him overcome his addiction and reclaim his life.”
Stewart, who is also an addiction rehab coach, shares his personal struggle with addiction and recovery and provides exercises.
“Each chapter allows the reader to feel coached and supported by a friend, one who understands firsthand the struggle of addiction,” said Steward. “In a time where the opioid epidemic and PTSD are at an all-time high, this book will allow one to find lasting recovery.”
Steward says “The book is designed to help readers understand you have the internal power to overcome addiction. Through the exercises presented in the book, one can weed out destructive thoughts, habits, and behaviors to change, and begin sowing seeds for a brighter tomorrow. My intention with this book is to help others live the life they were meant to live by committing to their recovery.”
“Free Yourself From Yourself” is a book and program about living a life free from active addiction. The book “is not about a specific type of addiction as they all have the same foundation, our thinking, which must be our primary focus for recovery,” said Steward. “With the understanding and application of spiritual principles in this book, readers are able to free themselves from themselves by releasing the gift trapped inside of them.”
Editor’s Note: Information contributed by Timothy Stewart. Stewart is a speaker, author, addiction rehab coach.