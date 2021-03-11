BEULAVILLE — Amanda and David Mercer have turned what could have been their worst nightmare into blessings for others who will walk down the path of “life.”
The story of Amanda, an optician in Clinton; and David, an NC Department of Transportation asphalt specialist, could have ended a sad chapter in their married life on Feb. 17 with the still-born birth of their son Caleb at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.
Instead, they became proactive by raising money for maternity items at three hospitals.
Through a Go-Fund-Me account on Facebook, Kindness for Caleb has enabled the Mercers to buy a Cuddle Cot for Vidant Duplin Hospital, two maternity chairs for Sampson Regional, and a similar pair of rocking-reclining chairs for Wayne Memorial.
A Cottle Cot is a specialized cooling bassinet that enables parents and family members to spend time with their still-born child before a gravesite burial.
“The extra time we had to hold and bond with Caleb was so special for all our family,’ Amanda said. “We wanted other families who found themselves in our situation to have this experience available to them at Vidant Duplin.”
Kindness for Caleb, which was given his name by Amanda’s father Michael Beuthin, provided the more than $8,100 hospital gifts.
“We have been amazed and are very grateful for the response we got — and continue to get — from so many kinds of donors,” David said.
The Cuddle Cots, which were imported from England, cost $4,300.
Stillborn affects about 1 in 160 births annually or roughly 24,000 in the United States. And the death has a serious toll on a family’s health and well-being.
In most cases, doctors are unable to determine the cause of death, and still-born death is often called an “unexplained still-birth.”
A miscarriage is the term used before the 20th week of pregnancy. There are three stages of still-birth — fetal, which occurs between 20 and 27 weeks; late, which is between 28 and 36 weeks; and term still-births, which occur from 37 weeks and the moment of birth.
The Mercer’s heartache started early via three miscarriages.
Amanda, 39, grew up in the prairie lands of Kansas and two other Midwestern states, and is the oldest of three children.
David, 43, a born and raised Duplinite, is the youngest of three siblings and has recently been ordained in the Original Freewill Baptist Association.
When not attending Sandy Plains OFB Church in Pink Hill, David fills in at pulpits in the region.
They met online in October of 2008, fostering a relationship that led Amanda to move to Beulaville. They were married in April of 2010, and like many young newlyweds, wanted to start a family.
Hurricane Florence destroyed their home, and the couple moved in with David’s mother, Mavis Mercer, for nine months.
They were planning In Vitro fertilization when Amanda found out she was pregnant in August of 2019.
“We thought, this is totally God. It’s our time. It’s our turn,” Amanda said. “We found out he could have Down’s Syndrome, but we’re nonetheless ready to raise him.
“Thirty weeks, four days and six hours later,” doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat.
“It was absolute devastation,” Amanda said. “I was like, ‘Why God?’ I thought this was our time.”
Still-births are more common in women over the age of 35, those who smoke during pregnancy and when medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity exist.
The age factor played into the equation for the Beulaville couple.
“It’s much more common than people think,” Amanda said. “A lot of women sent me messages telling me about their experience. What I found was, this has to be talked about.”
So Amanda started chattering to anyone who would listen.
“I’m no different than any other mother, I want to talk about my child,” she said. “I’ll never get to see him take his first steps, go for his first day of school, or watch him play football at East Duplin like his daddy did.”
Amanda delivered Caleb on Feb. 17. His grave-side service was two days later.
She held and stared at her child for more than 10 hours in a Cuddle Cot.
The experience made the couple aware of the little things that mean so much during a challenging moment in life.
“The legacy we are trying to build is one of generosity and kindness and helping people,” Amanda said. “I’m sure this is just the beginning of Kindness for Caleb.”
The Mercers said the outpouring from the community has been “overwhelming.”
“And amazing, and mind blowing,” Amanda said. “I can’t say enough about our community in Beulaville and Duplin County. At the funeral service I handed Caleb to Will Thipgen at Serenity (Funeral Home), a guy my husband went to school with. God has put so many people in our lives, maybe because I was so open about my infertility and this whole experience.”
Amanda said she cherishes memory moments of her son.
“Maybe it’s just me, but I feel good now that I can talk about Caleb without a puddle of tears,” she said. “I miss him every day. I know what kind of child he would have become.
“I didn’t lose him because I know exactly where he is. He’s in heaven. I had the miracle of life. We are celebrating that and so much more with Kindness for Caleb.”
Caleb’s name being featured in maternity wards of three hospitals is a lasting reminder of hope and love.
“We are so grateful for Amanda and David and for their special gift to our Women’s Center, “ said Michele Hunter, the center’s manager. “Because of their gift, we are now able to better help families cope with the loss of their newborn.”