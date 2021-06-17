KENANSVILLE — On June 8, the Duplin County Services for the Aged hosted a reception to honor the dedication of community volunteers and presented them with The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
“Volunteers, are special people that give of their time and talent to help others. Every single day in Duplin County, volunteer service in some capacity is provided in our community,” said Brown. “They have one goal in mind, to share compassion and concern for others asking nothing in return.”
The volunteer service award honors people who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.
According to Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director, the awards program was created by the Office of the Governor in 1979 to recognize North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers and each county can nominate up to 10 volunteers.
Last year, due to pandemic restrictions, it was not possible to properly recognize the 2020 recipients.
“Although these recipients have already received their certificate and pin for their volunteer service, we wish to officially congratulate the recipients.”
Brown asked each volunteer to step forward as she called their name and shared their contributions.
The Governor’s Volunteer Award recipients for this year are Darrell Grubbs and Marisol Garcia-Sandoval.
Grubbs has been a volunteer for the past 13 years, according to Brown he began volunteering with Duplin’s Services for the Aged in 2008.
Grubbs’ philanthropic efforts were recognized in the health and human services category.
“Initially, he served as a senior health insurance information counselor providing Medicare and prescription drug assistance,” said Brown during the presentation.
Currently, Grubbs serves as a regional aging advisory delegate and as a member of the Senior Center Foundation Incorporated. He also serves as a site coordinator, district coordinator, and is the assistant state coordinator for Southeast North Carolina. Additionally, he has volunteered with the AARP Tax-Aide program.
“Gifted mathematically, Grubbs approaches all aspects of his life in a meaningful way,” said Brown. “He is very methodical and uses logic and reason to solve problems.”
According to Brown, during 2019-2020, Grubbs volunteered 590 hours. “Even amid the pandemic Grubbs and his fellow Tax-Aide volunteers completed 207 successful tax returns,” said Brown.
Grubbs’ commitment to mentoring fellow volunteers and equip them to provide quality service in a safe environment makes him an asset to Duplin County. Grubbs was nominated for The Governor’s Volunteer Award by Liz Batts, who is the senior health insurance information program coordinator at the senior center.
Garcia-Sandoval was recognized in the following categories: serving youth and historically marginalized population. Through her philanthropic efforts, Garcia-Sandoval established the non-profit “Helping our Community – Albertson.”
According to Brown, after graduating college Garcia-Sandoval began to raise funds for her community to provide struggling families with Christmas presents.
“Her leadership and kind-hearted motivation have inspired others in the community to continue with her Christmas drive, which brought much-needed joy for struggling families,” said Brown.
“Helping Our Community — Albertson” is a small organization,” said Brown. “It might not be as big or well known as others, but to those that benefit from the organization it is a tremendous blessing.”
The Governor’s Volunteer Award recipients for 2020 are Jeralene Merritt, Rudolph Becton, Brendan Micajah “Cage” Bullard, Hayes and Emily Ludlum, Joann Stroud, and Richard Weeks.
Merritt was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service in the categories of serving youth, disaster, and health and human services.
“Merritt has advocated for children who were found to be abused and neglected, assisted families in crisis, and continues to volunteer in her community,” said Brown. “She began her volunteer service with the Guardian ad Litem program, in February 2006.”
According to Brown, in 2019 Merritt provided over 1,200 hours of volunteer service in her community with the Guardian ad Litem program, Duplin County Disaster Recovery, and Duplin County Outreach Ministries Crisis Center. Additionally, Merritt tutors children at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary and Wallace Elementary schools and works with an initiative to support programs for inmates transitioning out of prison.
Merritt was awarded the 2020 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.
“This particular award is given to the top 20 volunteers in the state,” said Brown. “She was nominated by Lori McClain and Deniece Cole.”
Becton was recognized for his volunteer service in the categories of veteran and military, disaster, and health and human services.
“Becton has a community mindset, a big heart, and a helping hand for everyone,” said Brown. “His catchphrase ‘recycled adult and loving it’s exactly how he is known in the community.”
Becton’s volunteer service began nearly three decades ago while serving with Magnolia EMS. In 2004, he represented Duplin County as a Neuse River Senior Games Ambassador by promoting health and wellness.
You may find Becton mowing grass at Sarah’s Refuge, unloading disaster relief supplies at Cornerstone, or delivering homebound meals in the Warsaw community. He was nominated by Services for the Aged and Cornerstone.
Bullard was recognized for his volunteer service as a youth, in the following categories: veteran and military, and disaster.
“Bullard is a remarkable Eagle Scout in Faison Scout Troop 48 and has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to volunteer service within his community and state,” said Brown. “He is a talented musician who regularly shares his musical skills to honor others.”
He provided more than 100 hours of volunteer service assisting hurricane victims, working with the Calypso Multi-family Cancer fundraiser, Ainsley’s Angels event, and with the Abundant Food program. Bullard was nominated by Francisco Rivas-Diaz and Shelia Young.
Hayes and Emily Ludlum were recognized for their volunteer service in the following categories: disaster, and health and human services.
“This family duo epitomizes what it is to volunteer independently just (to help) others, while never seeking recognition,” said Brown, as she explained that together, the Ludlums coordinated efforts to mobilize help for those most affected by hurricanes and flooding. “They encourage others to assist with the effort, and (inspire) the entire process.”
The Ludlums were nominated by Kevin Kiernan, Henry L. Stevens IV, and Self Volunteers.
Stroud was recognized for her volunteer service in the following categories veterans and military, serving youth, cultural, and health and human services.
“She serves her community and Duplin County in many capacities, especially agriculture and education,” said Brown.
Stroud has served as vice-chairman of the Foundation Board for Duplin Vidant Hospital, on the Selective Service Board, Chairman of the Kenansville Chamber of Commerce, Trustee for James Sprunt Community College, and Chairman for the Duplin County Education Foundation. Currently, she serves as the president of the Duplin County Historical Society, secretary of the Duplin County Agribusiness Council, and the Duplin County School’s Faith-Based Committee for public schools.
“She is an amazing person who gives tirelessly of her time and energy while placing service about self,” said Brown. Stroud was nominated by Brian M. Bullard and Elaine Mejia.
Weeks was recognized for his volunteer service in the following categories faith-based entity, adult and individual, and disaster. He was awarded the “Director of Volunteers Award.”
“(Weeks) volunteers as the Charity Rebuild Center director,” said Brown. “He has overseen the renovation of the former Charity Middle School turning it into Charity Rebuild Center from which volunteers are mobilized.”
“It is not an exaggeration to say that he works 60 hours a week in his volunteer role, in fact, it is an understatement,” said Brown as she shared that an average workday, seven days a week, consists of more than 16 hours.
Weeks was nominated by Paul Langston and Richard Brunson.