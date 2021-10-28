GREENEVERS — Early one-stop voting continues throughout the week until Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Town of Greenevers has three commissioner seats that expire in 2021, incumbents Gregory Carr, Mary A. James and Timothy Murphy all three have filed for re-election.
The mayoral seat is currently held by Mayor Diane Brown, who was appointed to fill the unexpired mayoral seat by the Greenevers Board of Commissioners after mayor Clifton Williams passing.
Brown has filed to retain the mayoral seat, which is currently the most contended mayoral race in Duplin County municipal elections, as two other contenders are in the race vying for the Greenevers mayoral seat, both of them are former mayors. They are Alfred Dixon and write-in candidate Jackial Swinson.
In addition to the above mentioned seats, an unexpired commissioner seat is open for election. The seat is currently held by Kimberly Hall, who was appointed by the Greenevers Board of Commissioners when it was vacated by Brown.
Hall has filed to retain the unexpired commissioner seat along with Greenevers’ resident and retired Army veteran, Joseph Bivens, who has filed for a shot at the commissioner seat.
Last week, the Duplin County Board of Elections held its regular meeting and Jasmine Gadsden, DCBOE director reported that the majority of absentee votes that had been counted at the precinct as of Oct. 19 came from the townships of Greenevers and Warsaw.
Q&A with Joseph Bivens
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. My name is Joseph Bivens. I am married to Dr. Roszena Bivens and I have one daughter Madison Bivens. I have lived in Greenevers for the past 21 years. I was born in Baltimore, Maryland and I moved to NC in the 70s.
I am a proud retired Army veteran. I received my Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Mount Olive in 2018 with a degree in Business Administration.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I feel that it was just the right time for me to run for Town Commissioner. I’ve been a member of the Greenevers community for a long time and I see changes that need to be addressed and would add value to the community.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The youth are caught in a dilemma. There are not enough activities to keep them engaged without having to go outside the community. They need recreational activities as well as academic services.
Greenevers doesn’t have access to broadband internet that could assist the youth while they are home trying to complete their studies.
Summer programs that not only add academics but should have some recreational component could be offered. During this time lunch could be served so that the youth of the community could have a hot meal.
I also feel that the older population of the community needs to have some activities. If the community building could be used for activities that caterer to this population that would be an added value.
Some examples that the older population could participate in would be to become familiar with how use the computer, sew, and other activities that could possible be offered through the local community college. This could be used as a social outing for those that don’t get out much.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. I feel that some of the issues can be handled by working with our county commissioners, and legislation to advocate for the community. I think also having an open conversation with the citizens about their needs would be a good start for change.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have volunteered with the American Red Cross as CPR instructor and have also held classes for them on how to use the defibrillator. Most recently, I have assisted on the Greenevers Parade Committee.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Voting is an opportunity for a change. I feel that my experiences will add value to support the citizens of this community. Being a voice for the people of Greenevers by attending meetings and putting what is learned in those meeting into action is another reason. The citizens of Greenevers voices need to be heard.
Q&A with Diane Brown
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I lived in New York most of my life, however, I would return to Greenevers to work in tobacco every summer. I started working at an early age and saved the money I earned to buy my school clothes. My grandparents were getting up in age and their health began to change. They needed my assistance during this challenging season of their lives. Because of the love we shared, I decided to leave New York and come to Greenevers to care for them. After their health improved, I returned to New York. Years later, I wanted to invest in the community, so I relocated to Greenevers and became an entrepreneur, opening the Haven Convenience Store. During this time, I was gratefully elected Greenevers Town Commissioner, where I served for 17 years. My compassion for service is exemplified by my present profession as a CHW, which gives me the opportunity to positively impact lives daily. I have lived in Greenevers off and on all of my life, but consistently for over 20 years.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. After the passing of Mayor Clifford Williams, I was unanimously appointed by the Greenevers Town Commissioners to become the Mayor for this Great Town. I humbly accepted the position and worked diligently to better our community.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. One of many issues dear to my heart is the recent increase in the water utility bill.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. I will stand with the residents in our collective effort to revise these additional charges.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I volunteer in several capacities at my church and will continue to serve whenever needed.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Why should people vote for me? Under my leadership Greenevers has transitioned to a level of fiscal responsibility warranting increased government funding which has contributed to visible growth in several areas. We will accomplish more projects like the ones listed below under my elected Mayorship of Greenevers:
- Hargrove Road Sewer Extension has been extended to Pasture Branch Road, Sam Store Road and Cooper Lane.
- Street Improvement Resurfacing Project of Clinic Circle Drive, Cedar Lane and Carr Town Road.
- Neighborhood Home Improvement Revitalization programs,
- Baptist on Mission Charity partnership, COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and Food Distribution to name a few.
Q&A with Alfred Dixon
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I was born and raised in the Greenevers Community, with exception of going to college; I have been pretty much a permanent fixture in the community. I am a multi-discipline individual, I have worked as a city and regional planner, president of a construction company, grants writer and grants coordinator, mayor for the Town of Greenevers, and President of the Trans Atlantic Group, LLC involved as the Transactional Advisor for the Ogoni people located in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria tasked to assist in developing and implementing a Comprehensive Plan and Program for the Development of Ogoniland and make sure that the 8 billion barrels of energy ... oil and gas that they have in reserve is properly managed.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. The reason that I am running for Mayor of Greenevers again is to restore leadership. To me, Greenevers, the last town to be incorporated in Duplin County needs to be nurtured and by that I mean that the Town needs someone who possesses the knowledge, experience, and dedication that the citizens of Greenevers can rely on.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The biggest issue that the Town of Greenevers is facing is the issues with Covid-19 vaccination. Over the past year we have lost our former Mayor and 4 others citizens to COVID.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. Even though this is a health and humanitarian issue, it is important that there be a program implemented that would make sure that all citizens in Greenevers and surrounding communities understand the importance of getting vaccinated as to protect themselves and others from this dreaded disease.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Volunteering is defined as a voluntary act of an individual freely giving time and labor for community services, if this is correct, then my service as the Mayor of Greenevers for 20 years is an obvious indication of serving the community without compensation. I did not receive any type of compensation as mayor nor did I charged or received any thing of monetary value...gifts, etc., for equipment used by the Town from my construction business or donating labor and equipment to build the existing Town Hall and other related construction and consultancy endeavors. If elected as Mayor, I will treat this position as I did when I was elected for 5 consecutive terms. To serve the citizens of Greenevers once again as the Mayor would be an honor and a privilege.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Not to be arrogant or conceited I know that I am the most qualified for the leadership position in Greenevers. There is no one else in this field of Mayoral Candidates that possess the credentials, contacts, leadership skills, knowledge, etc. that is required for the Mayoralship of Greenevers.
Q&A with Mary A. James
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. My name is Mary Alice James. I have served as a substitute teacher for Duplin County Schools for over 25 years. I also have worked at Reeves Brothers for 23 years before the company moved to China. I have lived in Greenevers all my life.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I like trying to help the town that I was raised in.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Providing everyone with water and sewer and working on getting the roads paved.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. I believe that it all can be done. Just take a little time, be patient, and it all will all work out and the job will get done.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have volunteer in the community in small ways. I have helped with the Greenevers Fireman Day by selling tickets and helping with the food.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I have lived here all my life. My mother and father taught me how to be nice and friendly to people. I am active in my church. I currently serve on the board, and I believe that the board thinks that I do a good job. I hope that I can get elected again. I will do my best on doing the best that I can.
Q & A with Jackial Swinson
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am from Greenevers. I am an educator and writer/journalist. I have been in Greenevers most of my life.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I realize Greenevers has the potential to be an inviting and appealing town that would be supportive of its citizens, and I want to be a part of that process.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Apathy, poverty, broadband problems, no activities for the citizens. The income of citizens in Greenevers reflects below poverty standards. The federal poverty income threshold was $25,465 in 2018 for a family of four with two children, and $17,308 for a single parent of one child. If a family’s total income is less than the corresponding threshold, that family and every individual in it is considered in poverty. Unfortunately, Greenevers falls within this category. I can improve this status by researching and implementing programs to combat poverty. Last, Greenevers needs its own zip code. It is often confusing for people who do not live here to understand the location of Greenevers. Furthermore, broadband problems exist because of our location as well. These issues will be addressed as some of my my first priorities If I assume the office of Mayor.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. This can be addressed, for I have addressed them in the past. Unfortunately, some programs were not continued. As the past Mayor from 2008—2015, I established several programs and projects for citizens of all ages and will repeat this process: I organized several organizations that involved the young and the elderly. The town and I paved the roads and cleaned the ditches the first two years of office. After organizing the program for NC Education Foundation Grant program, I exposed several children to mentors and tutoring that would impact their lives socially and academically.
I coordinated training for homeland security emergency preparation and brought in more recreational equipment. In addition, the town and I assisted the firemen to obtain their new fire station. Addressing poverty: I will identify and implement programs that directly address the poverty within the Greenevers community. Attacking poverty head-on has never been done in Greenevers. I am an organizer and negotiator; with the citizens, I can make things happen.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have been a CHARMS (Creating Harmony, Academics, Recreation, Motivation, Service/Success) sponsor for 19 years; I have worked, and still do, with the Greenevers Parks and Recreation for several years and even served as the chairperson. I have chaired and been a member of the Greenevers Firemen’s Day Parade Committee, and the Greenevers Grill Fest Committee. As president of the Duplin-Sampson Chapter, WSSUNAA, I propose and organize volunteer/community service projects continually. I am a missionary worker in my church and conduct missionary work in the community. Most of all, I am a visionary—concerned about change.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. People should vote for me because I love and care for Greenevers. I will work for the people. I have served my community most of my life — over 35 years, and I know how to make the seemingly unsurmountable happen. I invite the people to work with me.
Anyone who wants to work, may be involved, for we can only grow if we together--not apart.
Every attempt has been made to ensure fairness and give everyone a chance to participate.Responses longer than 600 words have been trimmed due to space restrictions. Full version is available online.