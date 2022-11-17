...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Greenevers to host 'Strength in Numbers' Fun Day, race this Saturday
GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Parks and Recreation Department will host “Strength in Numbers,” a Fun Day event to support victims of domestic violence and rape, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The fun day event will feature a 1-mile walk/run, and 5-mile walk/run
Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Greenevers Community Center, located at 494 Clinic Circle Dr., in Rose Hill. With the 1-mile walk/run starting at 9 a.m. and the 5-mile walk/run starting at 10 a.m.
The Fun Day will kick off at 10 a.m. and will feature food trucks, face painting, cartoon characters, a kickball tournament and special guest speakers.
“I am very excited to be a part of Greenevers first ever 5k run event. It is a wonderful feeling to be able to help someone in need like Sarah’s Refuge. It is a blessing to be the giver than the receiver,” said Delia Stallings, Greenevers Parks and Recreation Committee secretary, adding that they have been planning the event since June. The event which was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, was rescheduled to Nov. 19 due to hurricane Ian concerns.
“We have a wonderful committee that works together at Greenevers and we encourage everyone to please come out... bring your family and friends and have a fun, fun day at the Community Center in Greenevers,” said Stallings.
The kickball tournament will start at 1 p.m. Persons interested in participating in the tournament, can register for $5 each. Registration for the 1-mile walk/run is $20 and $25 for the 5-mile walk/run. Both races include a participation t-shirt.
Proceeds from this event will support Greenevers Parks and Recreation Department and Sarah’s Refuge Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center. For more information, call 910-285-8133 or 910-282-2570.