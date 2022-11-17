GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Parks and Recreation Department will host “Strength in Numbers,” a Fun Day event to support victims of domestic violence and rape, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The fun day event will feature a 1-mile walk/run, and 5-mile walk/run

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Greenevers Community Center, located at 494 Clinic Circle Dr., in Rose Hill. With the 1-mile walk/run starting at 9 a.m. and the 5-mile walk/run starting at 10 a.m.

