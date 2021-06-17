Come and harvest fresh herbs for free in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., (between the tennis courts and Liberty Hall) in Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Please gently take a few sprigs while leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.
Below is a recipe from the Taste of Home website for Grilled Greek Fish that uses fresh peppermint leaves.
Grilled Greek Fish
by Judy Batson, Taste of Home
Time: Prep: 15 min. + marinating (30 min.). Grill: 10 min.
Yield: 4 servings.
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup lemon juice
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano
• 2 tablespoons minced fresh mint
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
• 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
• 4 tilapia fillets (6 ounces each)
Directions
1. In a shallow dish, combine the first seven ingredients.
2. Add the tilapia, turn to coat; cover.
3. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
4. Drain and discard marinade.
5. Place tilapia on greased grill rack. Cook, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 4-5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily with a fork.