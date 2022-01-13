WALLACE — One Wallace-area ministry is looking for help in order to expand and continue the services it provides not only to the Wallace area, but throughout North and South Carolina and areas beyond that experience disasters.
Helping Hands Outreach, which is part of Empact Ministry in Wallace, recently requested a total of $78,000 in funding from the Duplin County Board of Commissioners in order to maintain and possibly expand the services provided to the community.
Helping Hands has partnered with several area food banks and food distribution programs to provide boxes for 200-300 families per week from its US Highway 117 facility. The ministry also provides relief to those experiencing disasters like hurricanes and offers a program for area youth.
The ministry’s founder, Bishop Curtis West, said the program offers “all kinds of outreach,” including regular visits to inmates, the hospitals in Kenansville and Burgaw, and the Disabled American Veterans in Warsaw. Helping Hands has also partnered with community agencies to provide free COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic.
West explained the mission of Helping Hands Outreach in his funding request to the county commissioners: “Our mission is to ‘empact’ the community by providing resources and support to meet the needs of youth, adults and families to strengthen the community as a whole by serving as a source of enrichment, enhancement and empowerment.”
The request made to commissioners includes:
• $60,000 to have half of the parking lot paved to be better able to handle traffic from food trucks making deliveries;
• $8,500 to extend food storage facilities to 30-by-60 feet;
• $5,000 to complete repairs to road entry;
• $2,500 to install a new water line for a storage shed;
• $2,500 for service and repairs to the food truck.
West said that the ministry hasn’t received any feedback from the county commissioners on the funding request, and that he is on the lookout for other funding opportunities.
Helping Hands Ministry is a 501© (3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.empactministry.org/helping-hands-outreach.