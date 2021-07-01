WALLACE — The Henderson Field Airport, in Wallace, will receive $189,000 for the design and bid of its runway pavement rehabilitation.
The Henderson Field Airport is one of seven airports in the state, along with the Duplin County Airport, that will receive state funds to help improve safety. The funding was approved recently by N.C. Board of Transportation.
“The Wallace Airport/Henderson Field is such an asset for our Town,” said Wallace Mayor Charley Farrior. “We have a little over 30 based aircraft at this time and are continuing to grow.”
According to Farrior, growth is on the horizon for the Wallace airport as there are plans to extend the runway.
“We have plans to extend our runway to 5500 feet in the next few years, which will enable us to grow even more,” said Farrior. “It is time for our existing runway to have an asphalt overlay and this $189,000 grant will be used for the design and bidding of the overlay project. We are grateful to the NC Board of Transportation for this grant award.”
According to the 2021 State of Aviation report, airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, supporting nearly 400,000 jobs and generating more than $2.5 billion in tax revenue.
The funds will be distributed by the N.C. Department of Transportation, Division of Aviation.