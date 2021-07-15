MOUNT OLIVE — A vehicle and structure fire took place over the holiday weekend on Marcia Jones Road in Mount Olive and remains under investigation by the Duplin County Sheriffs Office, Duplin County Fire Marshals Office, and the State Fire Marshals Office.
Deputies from the DCSO were called to the scene to help investigate after shell casings and what they assumed to be bullet holes — shot into the structure multiple times— were found at the mobile home.
Toneika Faison, the Mount Olive resident who lived in the mobile home with her children, said during an interview with News Channel 12 that she believes the fire was intentional.
Faison found 14 holes that pierced through the mobile home walls into her bedroom.
“One bullet went through his mattress,” said Faison choking back the tears during the televised interview as she pointed at the spot where her 6-year-old son sleeps. Her car sat outside burnt to a crisp. The back porch of the mobile home also suffered damages due to the fire. Fortunately, Faison and her children were at her mother’s house, which likely saved their lives.
“Had I not went, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Faison. “I don’t even have enemies that I know of — I’m angry.”
According to Matthew Barwick, Duplin County Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Director, the incident resulted in no injuries or loss of life.
“The cause of the fire and surrounding events are still actively under investigation,” said Barwick.