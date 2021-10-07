A 25-year-old Wilmington ministry is expanding into Duplin County to help homeowners who are aging or have disabilities to remain in their homes in a safe and healthy environment, officials say. They have plenty of work to do, so now they just need workers.
WARM, Inc., which stands for Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, began in New Hanover County after two hurricanes, Bertha and Fran, severely damaged homes in the area in the summer and fall of 1996. Since then, the group has served populations in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties. This year, they added Onslow and Duplin counties to the mix, said Grants and Contract Manager Beth Ann Scisco.
Scisco said that the work that was done after those hurricanes uncovered a need.
Volunteers went into damaged homes after the 1996 storms, and they realized that a lot of the damage they were finding was already there before the storms hit. There was a need in the region for home repairs for low-income homeowners, she said. What began as an all-volunteer organization now has a paid staff of about 20 individuals who work from their Wilmington base and go out into the five-county region.
“We make the homes more resilient for the next storm,” Scisco said, “because you know we’re going to get one. And it would obviously be better for the home not to fall down around you when a storm hits.”
Now that WARM has started taking on work in Duplin County, the ministry needs volunteer labor to help get the projects done.
The ministry has served more than 1,600 families over the years, said Lindsay Miles, WARM Community Engagement manager. The funding for the work comes from donations, and from government and private industry grants.
“Every time we spread out like that, we have to build a new volunteer base,” Scisco said.
Scisco’s job is to hunt down the money, and Miles is charged with finding workers. Both of them came to Wallace recently to start getting the word out about the program, which has been working in the county since August.
So far, WARM workers have made improvements to six homes in Duplin County, Scisco said. Three of those jobs have been done with volunteers from churches outside of the county. Teams from Elizabeth Baptist Church in Shelby, and Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, helped with home repairs in the last couple of months.
Volunteers do not need previous construction experience to work on a project, Miles said. A WARM supervisor is always on site to make sure work is done safely and properly.
“We obviously will work with any organization, church, non-church, businesses. Realtors often have a heart for what we do because it’s housing,” Scisco explained.
The NC Housing Finance Agency serves as a conduit for state and federal funding for low-income homeowners, and that has been a good source for WARM repair funding. The Duke Endowment has also made significant contributions, and federally-funded Community Development Block Grants have also been used.
Currently there are six families on a waiting list for Duplin County, and funding has been identified to pay for the work. The need now is for workers.
Examples of WARM repair work could be roof or flooring repairs, replacing tubs with showers for eased accessibility, and ramps to allow wheelchairs to enter the home.
“That is the big part of what we do is work with the elderly and people with disabilities and make it so they can stay in their homes,” Scisco said.
To apply for home repairs, Duplin County homeowners must have owned their home for at least three years, and meet certain income requirements based on their family size.
Unlike Habitat for Humanity, which builds mostly new homes for low income families using volunteer labor, WARM has a different service model.
“We’re going into homeowner-occupied homes and we make repairs, safety-related primarily, and accessibility upgrades,” Scisco said. “Our goal is to have the homeowner stay in their home, to age in place, as a type of affordable housing.”
“When you come to a WARM house, that homeowner is there,” she added. “Oftentimes they are elderly or disabled. They’ve become isolated, particularly with covid which makes them even more isolated. The interaction that they have with the volunteers can become very meaningful to them and help pull them out of that isolation. If you want that human interaction, you’re going to get it as a WARM volunteer.”.
Anyone interested in contributing, volunteering or applying for WARM repairs to be done to their home can go to one place. The organization’s website, WARMNC.org, is the best place to begin to learn more, Miles said.