KENANSVILLE — Dametri Pratt began her journey with James Sprunt Community College as a Continuing Education student with the hopes of achieving her CNA License. After completing the program and earning her certificate, Pratt had dreams of contributing to the health care field. As Pratt began to pursue additional classes to meet her goals, she found that managing school later in life was more achievable than she first imagined. Pratt laughs as she explains, “I had the thought, ‘You know what? I’m just going to go back to school!’”
Pratt’s original plans were to achieve the credentials to become a nurse. Introduction to Psychology with Ms. Matelin changed everything for Pratt. “I will never forget her class. By the end of the semester, I had decided to fully pursue a career in psychology.” Pratt was excited to have a chance to express her gratitude for her instructor. “She probably has no idea how she changed my entire outlook on my career. She was my instructor (during) my first semester at JSCC. Taking her class showed me what I wanted to do with my life.”
Pratt became a star student. “When I say I pursued making good grades, I mean I would cry over anything that wasn’t an A. I served with Women of Tomorrow. Ms. Graham and Ms. Simmons (JSCC club coordinators) even asked me to be the President of the group. That was a goal I set out to achieve and I did it. I began to think, well what can I do next?” Ms. Ashley Graham, Director of College Advancement, states, “Demetri is a joy to be around. She is motivated, determined, dependable, and a hard worker. She is always willing to go above and beyond what is asked of her, and she is always looking for ways to contribute her time and energy to help those around her.” The support and success Pratt found at JSCC gave her the confidence to continue setting and achieving goals she would have never imagined.
While Pratt would say that JSCC can be credited with much of her success, she certainly made an impression on all those around her during her time on campus. Pratt was awarded the Faison W. McGowen Scholarship Award for 2020. This award is given to a graduating student, who in the opinion of the JSCC faculty, has best exemplified the characteristics of scholarship, leadership, and citizenship; and has steadfastly stood as a true example of the spirit of JSCC. Tonda Clowney is the Senior Administrative Assistant-VP of Student Services. She states, “I am so proud of Dametri Pratt. She is the epitome of success as she matriculates to Fayetteville State University to obtain her Psychology degree. She is currently a student here at James Sprunt taking an extra Psychology class to reach her goal. Her success at James Sprunt is a result of the personal attention she received from her instructors, her interaction with Student Support Services, the SGA, and her fellow classmates. It was the bridge she needed to prepare her for the venture at Fayetteville State. Her outgoing personality and love for being an inspiration to others will propel her to the highest level of achievement, and with that determination, she will be unstoppable. To know Dametri is to love her, and her service with our current SGA will give it the spice it needs to assist our student body.”
When Pratt first made her career change, she was 40 years old. Like many people, she doubted her ability to make a successful change later in life. “I used to think I was too old to do certain things, but then I realized, I make good grades and I can do this. I decided to set one small goal at a time and the big goals will be there. I wanted my name to ring around campus as someone who was always willing to help when help was needed.” Pratt explains that the description of the Faison W. McGowen Scholarship Award affirmed that she had truly achieved her goals.
Pratt, who left JSCC with an Associate in Arts and Associates in General Education, is entering her senior year at Fayetteville State University. Pratt was able to transfer over 70 credits toward earning her bachelor’s degree. She states, “Don’t ever disregard small community colleges. A small community college completely changed my life! Without JSCC, I would not be where I am today.”
Pratt plans to continue her education in graduate school. After that, she plans to pursue a doctorate and eventually work in the mental health field for adolescence.
JSCC is immensely proud of all the success Ms. Pratt has and will achieve. We are thankful that she chose the JSCC family as a launching pad for her dreams. Like Pratt, we encourage you to, ‘Join our family. Build your future.’