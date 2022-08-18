In the beginning, “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female He created them. God blessed them and said to them, be fruitful an increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.” (Genesis 1:27-28). Let us not forget that God created male and female to be fruitful and to replenish the earth and to subdue it. Let us not overlook our responsibility to God and our responsibility to self-control and wise decision making.
Women and men do have a choice with few exceptions to replenish the earth, to become pregnant and to take the pregnancy to term. Do not forget that the baby in the womb is a precious life, a gift from God, that is to be protected and nourished and given the opportunity to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Life is precious, protect it at all cost.
St. Jude Hospital is working hard to save the lives of babies and children and at the same time women are aborting babies with little regard for the life of the baby. It makes no sense. How can individuals continue to demand the unlimited right to abort babies? “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for in the image of God has God made man.” Genesis 9:6. In taking the life of another human being shows contempt for God. Taking the life of babies is shedding human blood and shows contempt for God. Shedding human blood has life consequences. It makes no sense!