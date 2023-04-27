Incorporated in 1953, the Kenansville Fire Department, also referred to as Duplin County Station 1, is located at 105 W. Hill Street in Kenansville.
The department is comprised of 22 members under the wing of Chief Robert Whitman, who has served as fire chief since 2011.
Chief Whitman shared that one of his biggest achievements was the purchase of two new engines, numerous pieces of equipment and tools using funds from various grants.
He shared that something he would like to see is the construction of a new fire station. The current station has outgrown the fleet as most fire trucks built nowadays are much bigger in height and length rendering older stations like the one in Kenansville unable to house them. Unfortunately, with the station being in the downtown district, there is no room for expansion.
Among the most memorable yet tragic calls Chief Whitman recalls from his time in the service is a motor vehicle accident that happened in 1998. It was on Interstate 40 involving a family of five, in which the father and mother were both sadly killed, leaving their three surviving children behind.
The fire department meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We are always looking (for) good members and new folks to help serve the community. We meet every Tuesday for training and would love to have more members,” said Chief Whitman. He also shared that the Kenansville Fire Department is very proud of the motto they showcase on their trucks “Serving our Community Since 1953.”
To learn more about how you can serve your community, visit the fire station.