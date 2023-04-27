On the Spotlight: Kenansville Fire Department 

Kenansville Fire Department Engine 1 is one of the nine fire apparatus at the station.

 David Miller

Incorporated in 1953, the Kenansville Fire Department, also referred to as Duplin County Station 1, is located at 105 W. Hill Street in Kenansville.

The department is comprised of 22 members under the wing of Chief Robert Whitman, who has served as fire chief since 2011.