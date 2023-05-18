In the Spotlight: Wallace Fire Department
David Miller

Incorporated in 1926, the Wallace Fire Department is also referred to as Duplin County Station 2, and is located at 316 E. Murray Street in Wallace, N.C. The Wallace Fire Department is the oldest fire department in the county, spanning 97 years of service.

The fire department has 40 members, 10 firefighting apparatus, and is led by Chief Taylor Johnson who has been the fire chief since April 1.