In the Spotlight: Wallace Fire Department

Incorporated in 1926, the Wallace Fire Department is also referred to as Duplin County Station 2, and is located at 316 E. Murray Street in Wallace, N.C. The Wallace Fire Department is the oldest fire department in the county, spanning 97 years of service.
The fire department has 40 members, 10 firefighting apparatus, and is led by Chief Taylor Johnson who has been the fire chief since April 1.
Even though Chief Johnson has been fire chief for just over a month he is very proud of this position and eager to lead the Wallace Fire Department into the future. The Wallace Fire Department is the only town-owned Fire Department in the county, which means they have their own Board of Directors. Wallace Fire Department relies on the town commissioners to govern the department under the recommendations of the fire chief. The fire chief however is voted into the position by the members of the department, not by the town commissioners.
Chief Johnson stated that he has not been in the position long enough to accomplish much, however retaining most of his members, is a big accomplishment. He intends to keep the foundation of quality fire service and traditions that past chiefs have laid down over the 97-year history of the department. Chief Johnson and other fire department members are already in the process of planning a Centennial Celebration for the 100th year of service in 2026.
Chief Johnson shared that he would like to see a new station built as the current one will not house all their apparatus or newer apparatus being manufactured now. He also said the addition of a ladder (truck) apparatus is something needed with all the large older buildings and the blooming construction of the “Tin City” area.
Members of the Wallace Fire Department meet on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Chief Johnson shared that they are always looking for new members to serve the town and surrounding community. If your interested in joining this historic fire department, contact Chief Johnson by calling the Wallace Town Hall at 910-285-4136 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by messaging him on the Wallace Fire Department Facebook page.