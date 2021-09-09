WALLACE- Join the Wallace Police department this Saturday, Sept.11. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a fun morning of fishing at the Boney Mill Pond Park.
Cops and Bobbers is a free community event that pairs children with Wallace police officers for a fun day of fishing. Every participating kid will receive a rod, reel, line, and small tackle box for participating.
The event is completely free. Registration is needed in order to ensure every participating child receives their fishing pole and tackle, and to ensure they have a great time fishing.
“We are looking forward to this event! Our goal is to strengthen the relationship between local police department and the community,” said Jimmy Crayton, Wallace Chief of Police. This is a wonderful opportunity for officers to interact with the people of Wallace and surrounding areas in a fun and exciting way.”
As of press deadline, there are 15 spots left! Don’t miss your chance, sign up today.
Parents can register their kiddos and choose which time slot they prefer at the link below:
The Wallace Police department, Friends of the Wallace Parks, and Wallace Parks and Rec teamed up to make this event possible.