Pamela Morgan has been a pillar employee for the past three decades at James Sprunt Community College. Yet, in a world built for change, employees like Morgan, who begin and retire from the same establishment, are both a rarity and an asset.
Morgan graduated from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, home of the Bulldogs. Like many of our employees, Morgan began her higher education journey at JSCC. Morgan graduated from JSCC with a Bachelor of Applied Business Management in 1995. She later obtained an Associate in Arts and an Associate’s in General Education. Morgan began her employment with Student Support Services as a Program Assistant. Morgan was one of the first employees hired with funding from the federal grant for the Student Support Program. While working for JSCC, Morgan continued her education at Mount Olive College and transferred credits from JSCC to obtain an Associate of General Education.
Currently, Morgan serves as Tutor Coordinator for Student Support Services. Morgan sums up her job description in two words, “Super busy!” Morgan smiles as she passionately describes her responsibilities. “I coordinate tutoring for all college students enrolled in curriculum courses and occasionally, the basic skills program.” Morgan also hires excellent tutors to meet a variety of academic needs. “I hire tutors. Students come to me when they need help. I connect them to the help they are seeking for their academic needs.” In addition to hiring, Morgan also manages scheduling and online tutoring for JSCC tutors. “This past year has been a challenge for all, but thankfully, it’s still busy around here.”
When asked to reflect on the most critical skill she regularly uses in her position, Morgan states, “Organization is a vital aspect of this job. Another is being detail-oriented. It’s also very important to be a people person. Students tend to connect with one staff member or another, and it’s important to have that connection.”
Morgan’s excellence as a student and staff member here at JSCC has established such longevity in her career. Morgan also has remained an incredibly flexible team player. In addition to her responsibilities for the Student Services Department here at JSCC, Morgan balanced a part-time marketing role for roughly a year while there was a need. “I enjoyed taking pictures and covering events.”
Morgan reflects upon her journey through the years at JSCC and states, “I would hate to leave anyone out” (about who has been most influential in her career success). “Here at JSCC, we have to come together as a team to achieve the overall purpose. We are a team, and I have great respect for all my teammates. Co-workers become almost like family.”
Morgan explains that her favorite aspect of campus life is her regular interactions with students. “When you think about it, I have been here a long time. That’s a lot of students served over the years!” What a humbling thought! Three decades’ worth of service to individual students and her team members in Student Services certainly speaks to her integrity and diligence.
Dr. Roszena Devione-Bivens, Student Support Services/ Upward Bound Director, serves as Pamela’s direct supervisor. About her relationship with Morgan, she states:
“Pamela is the type of employee that everyone wants. I felt confident that once she was given a task, it would be completed accurately and promptly. She will be greatly missed.”
Although JSCC certainly shares Dr. Bivens’s sentiments, we celebrate all the exciting events in store for Pamela Morgan. Her son, Quinton Morgan, is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. The Morgan family has much to celebrate and a bright future ahead of them! The JSCC family is thankful to say that Morgan’s professional journey began with us.
Faculty Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College.