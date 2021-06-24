WARSAW — On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to deliver the news that the war was over and all slaves were free. This moment in history is now celebrated as Juneteenth. Duplin County residents observed Juneteenth last Saturday with music, games, food and a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 312 E. College St., Warsaw.
“This is the culmination of our work,” said Donald Hughes, War 4 Life program coordinator. “People are ready to get back to life with events such as this, and getting vaccinated is the means to that end.”
War 4 Life is an organization dedicated to serving underprivileged communities with economic development and leadership. They were joined with other community-based organizations, such as Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency, Inc.
“Our aim is to identify health disparities and bring solutions,” said Chiquitaa Lesene, Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency, Inc founder and CEO. “We use events such as this to address the whole person— body, mind and spirit. We want people to be healthy on all fronts. With Duplin and other rural counties lacking critical resources, there is a severe need to reach people and break the cycle of poor health and poverty. Our goal is get people to be self-reliant and plugged into the resources they need to stay that way.”
As participants celebrated the day of liberation, the shadow of COVID-19 lingered. Doctors were on sight to educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated and taking necessary precautions to stay protected and healthy.
“We’re celebrating freedom today, but we are not entirely free from COVID-19,” said Dr. Mary Braithwaite, Chapel Hill Pediatrics medical lead. “There is still a lot of misinformation out there. Some people are still hesitant and have legitimate concerns about the vaccine. For those struggling with such questions and concerns, I urge them to have a talk with their family physician and loved ones who have been vaccinated. There are reliable, trustworthy sources for people, and those are where they should turn to.”
The spirit of community and togetherness permeated the atmosphere of the event. It was this spirit that health professionals and community leaders hope to use for the wellness and safety of all the residents they serve.
“It all starts with community,” said Dr. Angelo Moore, Duke Cancer Institute Office of Health Equity program manager. “People in marginalized communities rely on a collective approach to caring for one another. They want to go to people they trust. That is why we need to partner with local institutions such as churches, schools and others to build connections with residents. Sadly, a lot of these people are unable to come to us due to a lack of transportation. So, we have to come to them, which is why we are here today.”
People were able to drop in the mobile unit for the Pfizer vaccine, including children ages 12 and above. For people dropping in, it was all about being there for family and community.
“I’ve lost four loved ones to COVID,” said Ed Baldomero, accompanied with his daughter Gaby, both receiving vaccines and attending the festival. “I travel a lot for work, so I have not been able to get my vaccine yet. The fact this unit came here was great. It’s my responsibility to my family and community to protect them and help them stay well.”
The desire to protect loved ones was a major factor in the motivation of others in attendance to receive the vaccine as well. That was the driving force for Jasmine Ambrose, Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency, Inc. chief grant coordinator and volunteer coordinator. Ambrose drove 90 minutes to attend the event and get her vaccine.
“I am here to protect my family,” said Ambrose. “My parents are immunosuppressed. Many members of my family got infected with COVID. As a clinical mental health counselor, I want to stay well for my clients too.”
Healthcare and other frontline workers remain at-risk. Supporting them with resources and vaccination was also on the agenda for organizations in attendance.
“We are here for our community health workers,” said Lisa Robinson, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development executive director. “We serve 10 counties, including Duplin. Our priority right now is vaccine registration and health education, but we stand ready as a community resource for our leaders and those they serve.”
Just as emancipated slaves marched forward after receiving history-altering news, community members and leaders want to see everyone march forward stronger and healthier than ever after the past events of the last year and a half.
“I want people to understand our journey to freedom,” said Paula Williams, event attendee. “Our ancestors had to overcome great adversity, and we continue to face our own battles today. But today is a happy occasion and we march on. Today is ours.”