KENANSVILLE — As the holiday season nears, the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Kenansville, and Kenansville Fire Department are gearing up for the first Kenansville Christmas Parade in over 10 years!

The parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. and will start at the State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School, where a holiday festival will follow. Lineup for the parade is at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center.

