Chris Jackson, a patrolman II with the Kenansville Police Department, who wrestled under the name of Cueball Carmichael, and lived through the rewards and trials of both careers, takes us through the ropes as he reflects on his journey from being a professional wrestler with its pageantry and showmanship to being a police officer and on the front lines of community safety.
Q. Years active in pro wrestling?
A. 1983-Present
Q. Which promotions have you worked for (in chronological order)?
A. National Wrestling Alliance: 1992-2016.
World Wrestling Entertainment (also known as World Wrestling Federation): 1996-2000.
Various independent promotions: 1983-Present
Q. What drew you to become a pro wrestler? Did any pro wrestler, in particular, inspire you?
A. When I was nine years old, I heard my mother yelling for my father. We thought, “Oh no, what happened?” We ran into the living room and wrestling was on TV. A guy was bleeding, and my Mom screamed that someone must be killing him. I could believe my Mom’s reaction and I was hooked. I was inspired by Superstar Billy Graham, he was colorful, muscular and charismatic.
Q. What was it like starting out? Who did you train under?
A. It was difficult, as the business was protected in the older days. I moved from Upstate New York to Honolulu to start training. They beat you for six weeks, and once they found you weren’t going to quit, they smartened you up. However, those first six weeks were brutal and painful. Originally, I trained at The Rock’s grandfather’s (High Chief Peter Maivia) school. Then, in 1988, I went and spent 10 months with Lou Thesz in Norfolk, Virginia.
Q. When was your first match, and who was it against?
A. My first match was on March 5th, 1983, at the NBC arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. A wrestler by the name of “Black Sampson” was my opponent.
Q. Who was your best match against? Did you have a favorite wrestler to work with?
A. I would say my best match was against Tom Brandi and he wrestled in the WWE as Salvatore Sincere. We wrestled dozens of times in seven different states.
Q. Describe some of the challenges and rewards of working in the business.
A. The travel schedule was brutal, but you end up making lifetime friends.
Q. Do you still follow pro wrestling? Is there a promotion or particular wrestler you really like?
A. I follow the business very little today and don’t have any promotion or person I follow in particular. I do respect John Cena because he’s been in the business for 20 years and still works hard and does lots of charity work behind the scenes.
Q. What led to the transition to becoming a police offer?
A. A lot of my family had been in law enforcement, so it was a natural transition. I had so many friends in law enforcement already before getting into the field.
Q. What were some challenges of that transition?
A. The difference between BLET (NC’s version of the police academy) and the streets is night and day. They teach you to pass the state exam but you learn from your training officer how to stay alive.
Q. How long have you worked in law enforcement?
A. I am a late starter. I’ve been in for six years. I didn’t go until I was 55 years old. The average age of a student was 22. I found the physical fitness part easy, except for running four miles a night. I was a weight lifter, not a runner, so that was rough.
Q. What makes the field rewarding for you?
A. I look for a way to help people. We see people at their worst often. You are part psychologist, part counselor. I took “Crisis Intervention Training” early on to help to deal with the mental illness and distress you see. I live a life of service to people. That’s number one.
Q. How do you manage both careers simultaneously?
A. At this point, I only take bookings that are for charities and donate my wrestling pay directly to the charity. Every other weekend I am off or I switch days with another officer.
Q. Is there anything else you want to share?
A. I want to highlight for people that police officers are not immune to crime and its effects. My 26-year-old son, Zachary Thomas Woody, was killed by a friend in Beulaville on Sept. 22, 2021. We are human, have families, and are part of the community too.
You can follow Jackson on Twitter at Real_Cueball_Carmicheal.