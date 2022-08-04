Corey Parker

Corey Parker

 Truckload Carriers Association

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named Corey Parker from Kenansville, North Carolina, a Highway Angel for stopping an overdosing driver who was driving erratically on a busy Central Virginia highway.

In the early evening of June 21, Parker was driving south of Ashland, Virginia, when he noticed a Lexus sedan traveling recklessly from lane-to-lane.