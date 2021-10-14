FAISON — Children from Mustard Seed Christian Academy visited the Faison Fire and Rescue firehouse to learn about fire safety and fire prevention on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
“We teach fire prevention all year long, but this week is National Fire Prevention Week,” said Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, with the Faison Fire and Rescue Department. “so we focus more on fire prevention.”
National Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9. Kennedy explained that during this observance, they go out to schools, businesses and any other civic groups who want more education about the importance of life-saving fire prevention and what to do in the event of a fire.
“We went out to North Duplin this week with Calypso and the Fire Marshalls Office, and then the school came out to our station yesterday,” said Kennedy.
“We realized that the younger that you can get a kid’s attention and teach them about fire safety and fire prevention the better you are in the long run,” he added.
With approximately seven adults and 25 children between the ages of 3 and 5, the fire safety class was a total hit among youngsters and adults alike.
During the firehouse visit, children got a chance to meet their local heroes, learn about what they do and how to avoid a potential fire.
They also got the opportunity to see the firefighters in full gear and ask questions.
Sitting around Fire Chief Kennedy, the kids listened intently, as their eyes curiously observed what a real firefighting helmet looks like. They learned about fire extinguishers, personal protective gear, and the many tools that firefighters use to enter a structure on fire.
They also got a chance to see the inside of a firetruck and learn about the process that goes on as firefighters respond to an emergency call.
Kennedy shared that the Faison Fire Department will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m. They will be giving out candy and treats, along with fire prevention materials.
More information about upcoming Halloween events will be posted on A2.