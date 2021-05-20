HARRELLS — Hill Lanier attended the senior prom at Harrells Christian Academy, and was named king of the dance. He closed out his high school baseball career to a standing ovation from fans and teammates and hopes to pick up his diploma on May 27.
But he will not be the salutatorian and college will wait for at least a semester.
Yet his story is not about missed opportunities or could-have-been, should-have-been, would-have-been chances.
The son of Dona and Denny Lanier has fought his way through four brain surgeries, the last of which left him on target to become “Hill again.”
But “positivity” rains down on a family who tragically lost Hill’s brother Wright in 2011.
Hill’s next big wish is to drive down the road.
“He inspires us in so many ways,” said Dona. “He never complains and has kept a wonderful sense of humor about everything, even about his being sick. He never says, ‘Why me?”
That lead has played out to his parents and is felt throughout HCA, Wallace and Beulaville communities. It also restored Dona’s faith and generated gratitude and understanding beyond what she ever imagined.
“We choose to acknowledge our blessings and the people in our lives,” she said. “We make the most of every single day. My relationship with God was good before, but I never knew what it was like to fully surrender.”
Throughout the last decade, Dona has felt the outpour of support from the community, from coaches and teachers, to students and even moms who suffered the pain of losing a child.
“They are a strong source of support,” said Dona, as she elaborated about her relationship with God and how it changed after her son Wright passed away. “It was so much more than prayer and so much different than going to church, and even, in a way, than being surrounded by people of faith.”
“It became so much more real.”
The Duplin natives didn’t meet until both had graduated from college. Dona got her nursing degree at University of North Carolina in Wilmington. Denny, who is two years older than his wife, came back home after graduating from UNC Charlotte with a degree in electrical engineering. The Laniers were married in 2002, following two-and-a-half years of courting.
Hill was born in 2003, Wright in 2005.
Wright’s story
Health woes began to show up for Wright after receiving his first vaccinations, as an infant.
“Everybody kind of thought I was crazy — overreacting,” said Dona.
According to Dona, Wright developed liver and spleen problems by age 1 and shortly after, it was found he had the Epstein-Barr virus. But when he got his tonsils removed, everything appeared to return to normal.
“I never left his side, and we’re all just perfect from 2007 to 2009 into 2010.
Wright’s kindergarten year was filled with weekly trips to New Hanover Regional to get antibodies he could not produce on his own. He had two bone marrow transplants. He died in December 2011.
“He was a very spirited little guy who told me and Denny to not worry because he was moving in with Jesus,” said Dona. “He said we shouldn’t be scared. He found a way to prepare us for his death.”
“He and Hill never deserved any of what they have (been) through,” she said. “The only reason I chose to go on was because of Hill.”
Hill’s climb
Hill has a strong immune system, but he developed a problem the summer before his junior year.
He had extreme headaches and would vomit often.
Dona acted swiftly and two days later doctors felt he had hydrocephalus, which is buildup fluid in the brain’s ventricles.
That started a series of visits to hospitals in Chapel Hill and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with trips to emergency and intensive care units in the mix.
He had a shunt put on his brain to help drain the excess fluid.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and extra operations and procedures at hospitals nationwide were at a standstill.
Operations and biopsies had become standard fare for Hill and his family. So too were changes in his medication, including chemotherapeutics he had to ingest.
A trip to the beach to get away on Memorial Day weekend brought more than relaxation.
“Hill threw up once or twice every day and lost vision in his right eye,” said Dona. After that he had to undergo radiation every day for six weeks.
An exploratory surgery found abnormal cells on his abdomen, after which he went into a seven-day coma. His parents camped out with him at the hospital, fearful that they would not be allowed back into his room if they left. Dona’s sister Gina Farrior delivered food and clean clothing to them.
Wake-up reminder
According to Dona, Hill came back from his coma by sitting up in the bed and saying, “Pray. Prayer works.”
“We had read Bible verses and had boys from school, teachers, mothers and fathers of his friends and more people than I can remember, call us during this time,” she said. “Hill said he heard us praying.”
He was released two days before his 17th birthday. He could not walk initially, but intense rehab helped him to walk, and restored some of his physical functions.
Hill started school remotely, this past January, but nearly two months later his intense headaches returned. He went back to Cincinnati to have the shunt removed.
The six-hour surgery gave Hill the chance to attend spring prom and dance with his date Savannah Wells.
“For the first time in a while, he’s getting stable MRIs and there is no enlarged growth,” Dona said. “That’s God working through man.”
Winfred Johnson, HCA’s baseball coach, said Hill is “one of the smartest kids in the school.”
“If all you need is a good positive attitude and a strong faith, Hill’s going to be just fine. I think his brother being open about his faith really helped him,” said Johnson. “Hill was my starting catcher as a sophomore.”
Inspiring others
According to Johnson, even in his physical absence, Hill’s presence was felt.
“He probably came to six or seven practices and that was so inspiring for everyone,” said Johnson. “How on earth can anyone complain about a sore body or that it’s raining and windy when they see that kid?”
Johnson spearheaded Hill’s one-inning field appearance on Senior Night.
“Not a day goes by without someone at this school (talking) about him,” he said. “We’ve sold more than 100 T-shirts to support him. Even though he’s not been here for the better part of two years, (that) does not mean he has not influenced our thoughts.”
Johnson was hopeful after getting a call from Hill to tell him about his latest scans.
“It’s the best results in a year and gives us hope,” Johnson said. “His last MRI results were unbelievable.”
Hill isn’t out of the woods, though, although that’s really not the standard by which he or his family lead their daily lives.
“We live every hour of every day with gratitude for all things,” said Dona, whose family attends Wallace Presbyterian Church. “I knew coming to Harrells was the right decision. I know that so much more now.
“God knew the love and support and prayer we needed as part of our healing. He’s put the right people in our lives everywhere we have gone.”
College isn’t off the table for Hill. Nor are other things in life he longs to do.
“I just want as much as possible of the Hill who hunts, plays sports and does things someone his age does to shine through,” said Dona.
“We’re very fortunate people.”
So too are the many folks at HCA and throughout Duplin County, who have watched this courageous family move forward.
Lanier strong and faith-based, indeed.