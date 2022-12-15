I am getting more than a bit worried about our younger generation, by that I mean younger than 60! I tease but maybe the older folks have a closer walk with the Lord and know what Truth is. What do we understand to be true? What is the basis of our laws, our guidelines for behavior, how we treat one another and when someone has wronged another?

The ultimate truth is God’s Word. What were the original guidelines for how we were to respect God and treat our fellow man? Let us start with the Ten Commandments that were given to Moses as he was leading the Israelites out of bondage from Egypt.