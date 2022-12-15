...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
I am getting more than a bit worried about our younger generation, by that I mean younger than 60! I tease but maybe the older folks have a closer walk with the Lord and know what Truth is. What do we understand to be true? What is the basis of our laws, our guidelines for behavior, how we treat one another and when someone has wronged another?
The ultimate truth is God’s Word. What were the original guidelines for how we were to respect God and treat our fellow man? Let us start with the Ten Commandments that were given to Moses as he was leading the Israelites out of bondage from Egypt.
The Ten Commandments are listed as follows.
1. You shall have no other gods before Me.
2. You shall make no idols.
3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
4. Keep the Sabbath day holy.
5. Honor your father and your mother.
6. You shall not murder.
7. You shall not commit adultery.
8. You shall not steal.
9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
10. You shall not covet.
There seems to be little respect for God, little respect for our parents, too many murders, failure to honor the marriage vows, looting and taken property that does not belong to us, and disrespecting our neighbor.
We must work diligently, without ceasing to bring our people back to God’s Word and God’s will for our lives. The failure to live and serve God has very bad consequences. Amen.