WALLACE — The old “River Snake” is living up to his reputation of being fast off the “tree.”
Wallace Pro Boost Kevin Rivenbark picked up his nickname somewhere on the Professional Drag Racing Association circuit, but it seems to fit his current state.
Rivenbark is leading the PDRA’s standings with three races left in the season.
“People pronounce my name so many different ways that I don’t know where that one came from,” said Rivenbark. “One track announcer pronounced it three different ways in one round.”
Rivenbark has been making a name for himself at the track for more than a decade by being the fastest and surging to the finish line for GALOT Motorsports, located in Benson.
He won PDRA titles in 2016 and 2019 and has a somewhat significant lead over his rivals with races in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Benson left on the schedule.
“It’s all about going up and down the track (winning one race at a time),” Rivenbark said. “You want to be fast, but you also want to make runs up and down the track.”
Rivenbark’s season is a sharp contrast to last year’s when he finished a career-low fifth in the standings.
It’s all very understandable, though.
“COVID turned the year into one in which I just did testing,” Rivenbark said. “We were trying to get John (GALOT teammate and Harrells resident Strickland) a title, and what we discovered through the testing helped us all.
“I was testing every week and it paid off big for John.”
While Rivenbark has a lead over the field it’s not as big as it appears. Or rather it could crumble with a couple of bad rides.
“I’m up two-and-a-half rounds with three races but one bad race messes that up real quick,” Rivenbark said.
Pro Boost drag racers go more than 200 mph, covering 660 feet (one-eighth of a mile) in four seconds or less. NHRDA tracks are twice the distance (one-quarter mile).
“A lot of upsets in the first and second rounds at Virginia last week, proving that anyone can win,” Rivenbark said. “Anyone in the top 16 is capable of beating you. That’s where this has ended up. It’s so competitive.”
Two weekends ago, Rivenbark beat rookie Jason Harris by running a 3.694 (201.22 mph) in his 1969 Camaro at Virginia Motorsports Parkway.
Rivenbark got his first win of the season a month earlier at Maryland’s International Raceway.
He slipped past teammate Daniel Pharris in the semifinals and then pushed past former teammate Todd Tutterow in the finals.
The season started April 9 and will finish on Oct. 17.
His biggest payday on the track came in 2019, when Rivenbark pocketed $101,000 after winning at the Radials versus The World as South Georgia Motorsport Park.
His previous one-day high was $15,000.
Rivenbark was the first driver to break the 3.50s on a small tire.
His father Jack, is a former racer who owns Mickey’s Alignment and Service in Wallace. His 14-year-old son, Coolidge started racing and is as amazing as his father.
“I just want to keep racing for as long as I can,” said the 54-year-old who graduated from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, served two years in the National Guard, and started drag racing in 1987.
He started in the IHRA series through 1994, racing mostly in Super Stock and the Modified Cars.
“The people here at GALOT have given me a car that is ready and it’s up to me to do my job,” Rivenbark said. “We have a great opportunity.”
GALOT drag racers have been so successful on the PDRA circuit that many times Rivenbark has to compete against a teammate en route to the finals.
New driver Daniel Pharris has stepped in and shaken up the pavement at races this season.
Three new track stops have added spice to red-hot dashes where 3,200-horsepower cars moved lightning-quick and drivers need to react to the starter’s tree in .20 to .30 seconds.
While younger drag racing bucks are coming after Rivenbark, he’s far from stepping aside.
“It’s still exciting and I can still compete for a championship,” he said.