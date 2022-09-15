Images of America Duplin County

Duplin County native, Andrew Chance Cole, pictured with his book Duplin County, which is part of the Images of America series.

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — Andrew Chance Cole, a Duplin County native and author of the book Duplin County, recently visited Rose Hill to present his book, which will be released on Oct. 10.

The book which is part of the Images of America series, showcases a pictorial representation of Duplin County, covering seven decades. According to Cole, it features 150 historic photographs dating back to the 1890s through the 1960s, depicting the county’s agricultural roots, its communities, and thriving industry.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com