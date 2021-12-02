Local family celebrates their blessings

TEACHEY – As families across Duplin County celebrate the holidays, a family in Teachey counts their blessings and gets ready to celebrate the centennial birthday of Edna Williams-Waddell on Friday, Dec. 10.
Williams-Waddell was born on Dec. 10, 1921, in Rose Hill to the late Johnny and Lila Williams.
“(Her) father was a very wise man and had aspirations to get ahead and obtain some of the privileges and comforts that life offered,” said Earlene Miles, Williams-Waddell’s daughter. “He was one of the first in his community to provide his children with a formal education.”
According to Miles, the Williams-Waddell family was part of the bedrock of the Rock Fish AME church.
“They were fully devoted followers of Jesus, faithful in worship, fellowship, and serving in the church ministries,” said Miles. “They fed the hungry and supported the sick. They were their neighbors’ keepers.”
Williams-Waddell’s mother was often baking cakes and preparing dishes to be shared at the church’s after service. Williams-Waddell sang in the choir and worked at the Sunday school. Growing up she was a well-rounded young lady.
“She was often chosen to accompany her minister and other church officials to the quarterly meetings and read for them,” said Miles, further sharing it was because of her mom’s wit and ability to read well.
Williams-Waddell married her late husband, Johnnie when she was 14 years old, and together they had five children.
“She would sing songs to us from her day,” said Miles quoting “Whispering Grass” and “Mr. Five” as she reminisced of her childhood and the traditions that have passed down from one generation to the other.
In the early 1960s, the couple relocated to Washington, D.C., in search of better opportunities.
“Unfortunately, she lost her husband in 1986 and a few years later, she, along with her children who all by this time had families of their own, agreed that it would be a great idea for her to return home where it all started,” said Miles.
After moving back home, she has been surrounded by friends and family, “enjoying gardening, eating “fish fries and lots of good times.”
“She is still connected with her church family and a host of friends,” said Miles. “These days, you can find her sitting in the den in her easy chair giving orders,” Miles added jokingly.
Williams-Waddell lives with her daughters Skee and Jackie, who shower her with love daily, and longs for visits from her two daughters who live out of town.”
“There is a family prayer every night,” said Miles. “We love you mom for who you are and are thankful for all of the sacrifices you made for us. God bless you.”