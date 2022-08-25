Local Knights of Columbus receive Double Star Council Award

The Knights of Columbus Council 12921 of Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church in Wallace, was recently awarded the Double Star Council Award for the 2nd time.

 Contributed

WALLACE — The Knights of Columbus Council 12921 of Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church in Wallace, was recently awarded the distinction of Star Council. The national organization’s top honor for local councils recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, sponsoring Catholic faith formation and volunteering time, talent and treasure through service-oriented activities.

The council, named for Rev. Bernadine Golden, is headed by Grand Knight William Vertolli of Wallace, who succeeds Bob Sivori of Warsaw. Vertolli characterizes 2021-2022 as “another busy year in the faith, family, community and life programs in keeping with the goals of the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.”