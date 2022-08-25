WALLACE — The Knights of Columbus Council 12921 of Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church in Wallace, was recently awarded the distinction of Star Council. The national organization’s top honor for local councils recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, sponsoring Catholic faith formation and volunteering time, talent and treasure through service-oriented activities.
The council, named for Rev. Bernadine Golden, is headed by Grand Knight William Vertolli of Wallace, who succeeds Bob Sivori of Warsaw. Vertolli characterizes 2021-2022 as “another busy year in the faith, family, community and life programs in keeping with the goals of the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.”
Council 12921 members support charitable causes and institutions including the Life Line Pregnancy Center in Clinton and food banks at Wallace Presbyterian and Warsaw Baptist churches. They also collect coats, jackets and other warm clothing every fall for distribution to needy children in their annual “Coats for Kids” drive during the Christmas season.
To “Keep Christ in Christmas” the council supplied nativity scene automobile magnets and co-sponsored, with the Women of Transfiguration, Souper Sunday by collecting cans of soup on Super Bowl weekend for needy families. In addition, through their Disaster Relief Program, the council has, over the years, provided monetary support, food, clothing, and other essential supplies within Duplin and Brunswick counties as well in communities in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru.
On Sept. 2, Council 12921will sponsor the 13th annual Bill Lord Memorial Tournament for L.A.M.B, at River Landing. The event supplies teacher grants to benefit the Exceptional Children Programs throughout the Duplin County School System. Over the last 30 years, L.A.M.B. has raised more than $20 million dollars.
Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years and older who are practical Catholics.