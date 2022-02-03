MOUNT OLIVE — Tutor To The Top, part of the non-profit mission of Rones Chapel Area Community Center in Mount Olive, is a free K-12 tutoring program that seeks to provide free tutoring and learning resources to local children.
According to the US Census Bureau, 33-34% of people living in poverty in Duplin and Wayne counties are 18 years old or younger. Research suggests that constant changes, stress at home, and unequal access to learning resources contribute to lags in learning in the classroom. For things to get better, there has to be a concentrated effort inside education to recognize and assist where there is need.
Tutor To The Top has been serving northern Duplin and southern Wayne counties since 2016. They offer tutoring with credentialed, experienced tutors to anyone that needs it–regardless of socioeconomic status. Tutoring sessions are by appointment only and one hour a week per child. Appointments are available after school between 4 and 7 p.m. at partnering locations. Sessions are currently offered at the Steele Memorial Library in Mount Olive and Rones Chapel Area Community Center in northern Duplin county and at the DreamWorks Warsaw facility.
“We operate on a faith-based set of values and want to be able to offer services to the community–not just be a fitness and wellness business,” said Brian Dicicco, DreamWorks Warsaw facility director. Dicicco shared they were excited to provide the space for Tutor To The Top.
Since COVID and remote learning, the increased demand makes funding more challenging. Families are encouraged to donate to help cover the cost of tutoring, but they are not turned away if they are unable to pay. Neither are tutors lessened in their pay for the services they provide. What keeps the program alive is individuals and sponsors willing to donate funds to the program.
“Generosity can come from the most unexpected places,” said Connie Wells, CEO of the Rones Chapel Area Community Center. “Sometimes parents struggling to put food on the table are the biggest donors to the program because they see the value in investing in their children’s education.”
Parents with children in the Tutor To The Top program through 2021 had glowing things to say about the program.
“In their feedback forms, they told us that in 2021 one student’s math grades went from 13% to 91% in three months, another student made the honor roll in the first semester, and many more found that tutoring helped bridge the gap for their child’s remote COVID-related learning,” Wells said. “Almost all parents recognized their kids have an increased self-awareness from tutoring that empowered them to be better advocates for themselves in classrooms as well.”
According to Wells, most parents recognized “an increase in confidence and better grades as [their children] gained the ability to communicate effectively with classroom teachers when they did not understand.”
What everyone agreed on was that they want more time together. Tutors have invested in growing character–not just better grades–in their clients.
“We are interested in growing professionals, not just helping kids pass tests,” said Wells.
To contact the organization call 919-658-0476 or go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/RCACC.NC.