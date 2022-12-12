Local scout receives capitol flag during Eagle ceremony

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for winds of 25 kt, or
greater, will be Thursday into Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Nate Jones (left) receives the capitol flag from Trevor Wentling (right) with Congressman Greg Murphy’s Office during his recent Eagle Scout ceremony at Cabin Lake. Nate has participated in scouts with Wallace Troop 35 since he was 6 years old. Nate’s Eagle Scout project was to build and establish three community food pantry boxes in Beulaville. Scouts are required to follow a path and obtain numerous merit badges to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Less than 4% of all scouts obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.
BEULAVILLE- Nate Jones received the capitol flag during his Eagle Scout ceremony at Cabin Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3. Nate has participated in scouts with Wallace Troop 35 since he was 6 years old.
"Over the past 11 years, scouting has taught me many things. It has taught me about leadership, understanding, organization, communication, and respect."
Nate’s Eagle Scout project was to build and establish three, 24/7 community food pantry boxes in Beulaville. Scouts are required to follow a path and obtain numerous merit badges to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Less than 4% of all scouts obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.
"In my opinion, the most substantial aspect of the scouting program is the theme of community. It is said that it takes a village to raise a child. A village to guide, to educate, to challenge, and to inspire the child to become a responsible component that can give back to the village by guiding, educating, challenging, and inspiring the next generation to continue the cycle. Well, I believe that it takes a village to raise an Eagle Scout as well. And now I’d like to thank all the villagers that have guided, educated, challenged and inspired me over the past 17 years."