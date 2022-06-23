Long Live Democracy Jun 23, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Let us never forget we are a nation of lawsTrue justice, when applied is equal to allOnly Heaven knows what tomorrow may bringSince George the Third we haven’t had a kingNow history will show we had an insurrectionTake place in this land we love the best of all the nationsWhat does the future hold for us in this land of the free?It depends upon the people, “We the People” are you and meYes, you and I are the “People,” the ones who will decideThis nation as we know it, whether it lives or dies“What will we leave our children?” is the question for you and meI’ll stand with those who stood for us in defense of democracyBrothers who served, neighbors who died, so many gave their allThat we might live in this free land with liberty and justice for allI won’t forget the sacrifice they made for you and meI’ll gladly stand and say to allLong Live Democracy!CHARLIE ALBERTSONBeulaville, NC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBody found behind Dollar General storeGraduates of the Class of 2022Duplin Elite Softball 2022: Blanchard, Mobley, Outlaw, Jenkins win awardsCabinet manufacturer to create 139 new jobs in Duplin, invest $13 millionDuplin County Partnership for Children golf tournament fundraiserLegion finds new home in BeulavilleWallace prepares for a changing landscapeDuplin’s outstanding volunteers recognizedDuplin County’s Board of Education and Sheriff’s Office issue joint statement regarding school safety measuresDuplin Board of Education approves reclassification of five leadership positions Images