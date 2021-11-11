WALLACE — In recognition of our veterans and Veterans Day, the Duplin County Historical Society has asked one of its own veterans, Retired Major Harvey Knowles, to be the guest speaker for the Saturday, Nov. 13 meeting.
Knowles’ military service seems to have been interesting, varied, and rewarding. As a very resourceful pre-teen growing up in Wallace, he was adventurous, enterprising and active in the community. He was busy working at a variety of tasks for friends, family and merchants. As it turned out, his resourcefulness and abilities enabled him to advance in life and enlist in the Army at the young age of 15. Knowles was able to secure all the necessary documents to enlist in the Army in 1946 at that young. A remarkable feat!
He attended basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. To keep his underage entrance into the Army from being discovered, he decided to go along with the majority whenever a decision was made, trying not to attract attention.
By raising his hand one day, going with the majority, Knowles found himself volunteering for Army Airborne Jump and Glider School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He successfully completed this special training. While serving in Japan, in the mid-1950s with the 11th Airborne Division as Sergeant First Class, he served as driver for Major General Pierson at Camp Zuma. While serving in the occupation of Japan.
Knowles earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. To his dismay, that’s when the Army discovered he was underage and discharged him. After around two months waiting period, Knowles had the opportunity to enlist again with the 82nd Airborne Division.
On the advice of Major General Pierson, he attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned second Lieutenant in 1955. In the late1950s, Knowles was stationed in Germany with the 11th Division for three years. Knowles was called to serve in Vietnam from 1963-1964 with the Green Berets. In 1967, he served a year in Laos as part of the Vietnam effort.
During his 24-year military career, he served in many areas from the U.S. to Korea, Japan, Germany, Laos, and Vietnam. Returning to the U.S. in 1968, Knowles was stationed at Fort Bragg with the JFK Center. In 1967, he was promoted to Major and served at Fort Bragg until his retirement. In retirement ceremonies at Fort Bragg in 1970, Major General Edward M. Flanagan Jr. said of Major Knowles: “He is an ‘Operator’, he knew where to find things, he knows who to contact…he gets the job done…whether civilian or military.”
Major Knowles was awarded the following military medals recognizing his service: Awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Award, Combat Infantry Badge, and Master Parachute Badge. It is apparent that his early life in Wallace made a difference on his future.
The Duplin County Historical Society will meet at noon at the Rose Hill Restaurant. The meeting is open to the public.