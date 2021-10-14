KENANSVILLE — Starting this week the Duplin Times will be featuring a series of Q & As highlighting Duplin County municipal-office candidates. The Q & As will be available in print and online editions as well as in social media.
In order to be fair, we are providing identical questions for all candidates.
This week we are featuring Q&As with Wallace, Faison and Rose Hill candidates.
Wallace Meet the Candidates
In Wallace, there are two council seats with five candidates running for office. Linda Sikes, Jody Brooks, and Jason Davis have filed for a seat on the town council. Incumbents Wannetta (Netta) Carlton and Frank Brinkley have filed for re-election.
Jason Wells was the only candidate to file for the Wallace mayoral seat currently held by Charley Farrior Jr., who opted not to file for re-election.
Q&A with Linda Sikes
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am originally from Hickory, NC. We moved to Wallace 17 years ago, when we bought an old house in Town and restored it. I was a flight attendant for 43 years but have recently retired. I am now working at Skintone Medspa in Wallace.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. Four years ago, I ran for Mayor of Wallace and lost by 10 votes. I did not choose to run for Mayor in this election. Jason Wells, who is running, is an excellent candidate. He has been on the Council for over 5 years. He owns a local business, a home, his children and wife are involved in the local school. His parents live here. I feel he understands the needs of all citizens. I would love to be a part of the Council and bring new ideas to the table in addition to working with Jason Wells to fulfill future plans.
My husband and I have invested in properties in the Town of Wallace. We believe Wallace will grow but it needs input from citizens on what their needs are. I see a need for more involvement from citizens that have not been active in the local politics. Wallace has such potential as it prospers and grows, I would like to help in the advancements without added costs to the citizens of Wallace.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. I think the biggest issues are the growth we are experiencing. We need to make sure the projects are going to bring in jobs, housing and benefits such as activities. Our projects should be things that benefit all age groups. We need to make Wallace attractive to our young people so they want to come back after college and open businesses. We also need to attract outsiders to all the assets that are here in Wallace.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. To address these things, we need to be proactive in attracting new businesses. We need to support our local businesses. We are in a wonderful position on Interstate 40 right between Wilmington and Raleigh. We are close to State Ports and an international airport. These positives should be our big selling point to businesses.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have spent time volunteering in the past. I was Chairperson of the Wallace Revitalization Association and I am a member of the Historic District Committee.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I have always been available for the citizens to express their opinions. As an elected official, I would like to see the citizens attend the Council meetings. We, as elected officials, should address concerns and let the people know the steps we are taking to make changes that are needed. People need to know they can reach out and I will get an answer, it may not always be what they want to hear, but I will get an answer.
Q&A with Jason Wells
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I originally grew up in Wallace and graduated from Wallace Rose-Hill in 1995. I then left to attend college at UNCW where I received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. I then moved to Greenville to attend ECU and obtained my Master’s degree in Business Management. I moved back to Wallace 9 years ago with my wife of 19 years (Tabatha) and two children, Jacob and Jorja (both students at Wallace Rose Hill) so that my children could have the opportunity to grow up closer to their grandparents.
I have worked for Abbott Labs where I am currently the District Sales Manager for the State of North Carolina. I also co-own and operate Burney’s Sweets &More in Wallace.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. As a candidate for Mayor, I believe that we are at a crucial point in our town’s history and poised for economic growth. Having currently served on the Wallace Town Council for the last 6 years, we have been working to lay the foundations needed to ensure smart economic development. When I first decided to run for council, it was important for me to feel like I was making a difference in the community I call home. As Mayor, I will take these same values and principles with me as we continue to find ways to recruit new businesses, provide incentives to attract major employers, and help existing businesses grow while also rejuvenating both our Downtown and 117 Corridor.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Infrastructure is the biggest issue facing our town. We have an aging water system, water wells to replace, and streets in need of paving. We have buildings in need of repair and abandoned homes that need to be demolished. We also have several long-term projects in the works such as expanding the airport, building a new fire department, and updating our existing town facilities. All of these things take money and determining which projects get priority can be a challenge.
Affordable housing is another challenge. Right now, the housing market is at a premium and the inventory of available homes for sale on the market is low. Available housing is a must if we are to successfully recruit business and employer groups to our area. Existing employers are also unable to expand current operations without affordable housing options for employees.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. When it comes to infrastructure, we must take a well-planned approach. With aging water and sewer lines, it’s important to replace these lines while at the same time keeping rates affordable for our citizens. Using a combination of dedicated town budget and grants and loans from agencies such as the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserve Programs, we must identify those areas in need of the most improvement and start there. When it comes to paving our streets, you want to make sure the water and sewer lines that lie below are in good shape before you pave over them. In the last 2 years, we have followed a plan of paving several streets annually in the 4 quadrants of town based on street condition. We have many more to go but we are starting to see progress around town.
Affordable housing can be addressed at several levels. First, we need to attract home builders to our area. Homes are being built all over in Southeastern North Carolina area so we must ask ourselves the question, how do we get those homes built here so that employees of current and future companies can live in the community they work. One way to attract builders is to look at adjusting impact fees for new construction or consider tax incentives such as local property tax reductions for the first year after building completion. The creation of a Town Development Incentive Grant could also provide additional incentives to builders.
There is also the option to increase housing by utilizing existing structures. We as a town must work with builders to identify grant funding opportunities through organizations such as the NC Commerce and its Building Reuse Program. In the past several years, we have seen apartments come downtown in the old R&R Wholesale Building and expect to see more in the coming months in the old Wallace Drug Building on Main Street. These are great examples of what can be done with Historic Buildings already in our town.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have always believed it is important to serve your community whenever possible. In addition to serving on the town council for the past 6 years, I have also served on the Duplin County Education Foundation for 3 years. I have served on the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department for 3 years as well and enjoy the fellowship and sense of community service that this organization provides me.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I have said it many times. Wallace is a special place. I grew up here and I want to see this community grow and prosper. I would ask people to vote for me because I am reliable, confident, compassionate, and hardworking. While serving on the Wallace Town Council for the last 6 years, I have gained a better understanding of how our town operates and understand the issues and concerns that need to be addressed. As your Mayor, I will be asking for all of us to work together as one community to ensure that we grow our town in a way that people will be proud to call Wallace home for generations to come.
Q&A with Jason Davis
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am originally from the Northeast community outside of Wallace which is where I was raised as a child and began my adult life.
I have been employed for the past 11 years as purchasing manager with the House of Raeford, currently managing purchasing at their five processing facilities. At these locations I oversee the buying of parts and supplies, inventory level within the warehouses, budget management, and vendor relations to ensure we are receiving the best possible price, product and service.
I have resided in Wallace for the last 3 years following Hurricane Florence.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. Since moving to Wallace, I have joined the Wallace Fire Department and the Wallace planning committee. Being in these roles has given me some opportunity to see some of the areas in which Wallace could make improvements. With my career background and problem-solving skill set, I have been tasked daily with finding solutions to challenging issues in a budget effective manner. I believe with these skill sets as a town council member, this would allow me to bring great resources and possible great changes to this town.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Currently I feel that one of the greatest issues the town has is our infrastructure, I believe that this is a great undertaking for any town. A town’s infrastructure could possibly be the items that can make or break a town. This affects developing and being able to withstand growth in the area. Housing would be next, we have to have proper housing to be able to help out the employers in the area. This gives an adequate population for the current businesses and all future businesses to come to the Wallace area for a place to call home. With that in place, this would allow money to be put back into this town to see improvements in many areas such as parks, roadways and the community as a whole.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. believe that a town that isn’t growing is dying. I believe that with more revenue flowing through our town, this will give a great opportunity to fix most of the areas that need to be worked on. This goes directly back to the question before, we have to have businesses and companies that need a home to come and make Wallace that home. This puts revenue back into Wallace and makes it possible to not make the taxpayer feel that it all falls on them.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Volunteering has always been special to me for the simple fact that it is an area in which you can give and expect nothing in return. I have spent time volunteering in the local churches, currently for 3 years in the Wallace fire department, coaching our youth in our town’s park & rec., the local schools to which my wife and kids attend as a teacher and students, and the latest as a member on the town planning board.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I believe that the people of the town of Wallace should commit their vote to me because I truly believe I can make a difference in this town. I have been committed to this town my whole life but especially for the past 3 years, with no end in sight. I truly believe with the vision and resources that I have to offer that I would be able to see change take place and make Wallace a town that is flourishing and a place that my children and grandchildren could return to call home one day.
Q&A with Wannetta Carlton
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. My name is Wannetta Carlton, most people call me “Netta.” I am the daughter of Mrs. Joyce Carlton and the late Mr. Edward B. Carlton. I am a member of Adoram Baptist Church here in Wallace, NC where I sing in the choir and serve as a trustee. I enjoy meeting new people and I never meet a stranger. I enjoy being creative by doing calligraphy and adult coloring, especially biblical colorings. I am now retired; however, my career consisted in working in local retail stores and the privilege of working 18 years in Duplin County Schools. I am a lifetime resident of Wallace, with the exception of the time I spent attending North Carolina A&T University. I attended Wallace-Rose Hill and received my Associate’s Degree in General Education from James Sprunt Community College, graduating Phi Theta Kappa. In 2008, I received my Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Mt. Olive.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I have decided to run for re-election because of wanting to continue the work that I have done as a Town Council member and Mayor Pro Tem. I am passionate and have a love for helping the community and town of Wallace to become an even better place for us to live, thrive and grow in.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The biggest issues facing our town are
- infrastructure, (old buildings, roads, wells and water supply);
- new business opportunities (housing and hospitality for visitors);
- completion of the Boney Mill Park-a place for our children to play, ball field, walking trail;
- new Public Safety Building;
- sidewalks throughout the town;
- COVID-19 resources and assistance
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. I believe these issues that I mentioned can be addressed by allocating funds and resources to these projects, bringing awareness to my fellow-council members and to Mayor, advocating on local and state level for resources, working with local non-profits and organizations to fulfill these requests.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have spent lots of time volunteering for disaster recovery relief when Florence hit and worked with the Salvation Army to help feed over 6000 people. I also have assisted in providing COVID-19 resources and vaccine clinics. I volunteer with the Cornerstone, CDC and DAV Chapter -98. I enjoy serving and helping the community and my constituents in any capacity that I can.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. People should vote for me because I have a proven track record during my time of service as Town Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem. I am an advocate for people and love the town of Wallace. I am dedicated to this work and want to be apart of the change and growth that comes here. I also listen to the people of all walks of life and backgrounds to be a voice for their concerns and issues. I want to make a further impact on the town of Wallace and will strive to do so, for those who vote for me in this upcoming election.
Faison Meet the Candidates
The Town of Faison has three commissioner seats up for grabs and four candidates running.
Kevin E. Hayes and Sandy McCarty have thrown their hat in the ring for a seat. William “Billy” Ward II and Sharon “Sherry” Franklin have filed for re-election.
Running uncontested for Faison’s mayoral seat is Carolyn Kenyon, who is the current mayor and has filed for re-election.
Q&A with William ‘Billy’ M. Ward II
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. My name is William (Billy) M. Ward II and I am running for a 4th term as Faison Town Commissioner. I have lived in Faison my entire life and love my community. I currently am employed with the NC Dept. of Public Safety and work in Clinton. I have worked for the State for almost 25 years.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I am running to keep my seat on the board to be able to continue the work that we have been successfully taking on and completing during my tenure and to make Faison a better place to live, work, visit, and raise a family.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. We have several issues that we are working on and have been for many years, such as, water and sewer projects, growing our recreational center, child care, and cleaning up our town and neighborhoods to make people proud to say they are from Faison or they live in Faison. We have lost several businesses in town over the last few years and...
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. We are trying to work with businesses owners to try and come up with solutions to fill these gaps made by losing our bank, our grocery store, and address our need for childcare. We also are working to try to bring new businesses to our area and take care of the larger established companies like our pickle plant and Cottle Farms that have been a part of Faison for many, many years.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. NA
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I would like to keep my seat on the board to continue to represent the citizens of Faison. In my 12 years serving Faison as a commissioner, I have not missed a single board meeting and I take pride in where I live and where I am from. I would also like to see all of our water and sewer projects completed, have a successful recreational center, and get new businesses to fill the voids made by the ones we lost.
Q&A with Sherry "Sharon” Franklin
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I was born and raised in Faison and graduated from North Duplin High School. I left to attend UNC Chapel Hill in 1970. After college, I married a Marine and we moved between Cherry Pt., Southern California, Hawaii and Japan. I loved raising my family in military communities.
I’ve always worked with children. I began as a natural childbirth instructor and transitioned to Preschool teacher, Preschool Director, Smart Start Child Care Consultant, teacher (North Duplin Jr High) and retired from Spring Creek High School this past spring. I have two sons and three grandchildren. I”ve lived in Faison for a total of 40 years (my first 20 years and my last 20 years).
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I have served two terms as town commissioner. I decided to run again because Faison is at a crossroads and I want to contribute to our future success.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Economic Development: We have numerous employers in our area, including Goshen Medical Center Headquarters, Bay Valley Foods, Cottle Farms, Burch Farms and many large family farms. We have jobs. But we need businesses that provide services to our population.
We have lost: Piggly Wiggly/Pharmacy, Child Care Center, and restaurants. Those who work in Faison need affordable child care and enough places to eat lunch so they don’t have to leave town. We also need retail businesses to bring folks to town. We begin a project this month in conjunction with the NC Economic Development Commission and that’s very encouraging.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. Regaining our sense of community and pride in that community.
When I think back ten years ago Faison was brimming with activities, including:
- Market Day Festival (closely tied with local history. The final one honored our Vietnam Vets);
- Historic Homes Tours;
- Ghost Walk (an evening tour through our graveyard’s history with local citizens taking the roles of soldiers from the American Revolution through World War II;
- Fourth of July Fireworks;
- Christmas Parade
Many of these activities were provided by the hard work of the Faison Improvement Group. As that group began to age out, very few people stepped in to fill those spaces. Over a period of time our downtown area looks dirty, overgrown and unkempt. We have many businesses downtown but most people in town do not patronize these businesses.
I’m excited about the steps planned for increasing our pride and sense of community in Faison. This will involve many people, including civic groups, town government and outside expertise.
The FIG officers have a plan to begin the first steps of community pride/economic development with a commitment to fund a downtown renovation that includes a variety of methods to make our community more appealing.
Our town has committed to using existing ordinances to decrease littering, overgrown grass, junk in yards, etc. We can offer community events such as outdoor Movie Nights, Water Play Days in the Park and continue with our Trunk or Treat in the Park, holiday parades, etc.
NC government agencies will assist with comprehensive plans for accessing funds, utilizing those funds and utilizing our ordinances to help us increase a sense of community and pride in our town.
We’ll need the whole community to achieve this! If we want Faison to thrive, we need to spend our money in Faison, work out in Faison, go to church in Faison and keep our town free of litter, excessively loud noises and other nuisances.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have volunteered extensively with FIG activities such as “Children’s Activities” for Market Day, Ghost Walk, Historic Homes tours and the original FIG downtown renovation project.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Regardless of who people vote for, I just want them to vote and take part in this exciting new chapter in the life of our town. I’d like them to vote for me because I enjoy to listen to folks in town and take their concerns to town hall meetings.
Rose Hill Meet the Candidates
In Rose Hill there are two commissioner seats open and two candidates running uncontested. Ross H. Powell and Marsha Whaley filed for the two commissioner seats available.
No candidates have filed for the Rose Hill town mayor seat that is up for grabs.
Q&A with Marsha Whaley
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I have lived in Rose Hill most of my life. I was employed at Brown’s Builders Supply in Rose Hill as office manager for 35 years. Last year I started working at Burney’s Sweets & More of Wallace as a baker and I thoroughly enjoy it.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I served on the town board for 20 years and then took a break. After 10 years I ran again and have served this time for 8 years. I am presently mayor pro tempore. I would like to remain on the board another term to see some improvements completed that we have in process.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. In the past Rose Hill was a lovely, little bedroom community. Things have a way of changing and falling Into disrepair if not well maintained. We have many properties that need to be cleaned up or town down and we are in the process of contacting property owners to get this done.
We have the junk car problem like many towns, and we are working to get these moved also. The downtown area needs addressing also. We are trying to work on that.
This takes time. We have made some progress in the last year and I would like to remain on the board and help make Rose Hill attractive again.
This effort will require the citizens’ help. Also some of our streets need repaving and the board is trying to set aside more money to add to the Powell Bill money we receive for paving.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. See answer above.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have participated in cleaning up overgrown areas in town. I have helped out at benefits, at the Poultry Jubilee, at the ball park. I served as chairman of the Rose Hill Library Committee for several years.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I would truly appreciate the opportunity to serve another term on the board so that I might help get these projects that I already mentioned moved further along. I love Rose Hill and its citizens. I want to encourage us all to work together in unity for the betterment of our little town.
Deadlines to submit completed Q&A for print are as follows:
Beulaville, Calypso, Kenansville, and Teachey — Friday, Oct. 15 by 5 p.m.
Warsaw, Magnolia, and Greenevers — Friday, Oct. 22 by 5 p.m.
Candidates wishing to participate can e-mail Q&A answers and a headshot to esellers@ncweeklies.com. You will receive an email confirmation acknowledging the receipt of your Q & A. Please limit your entries to a max of 600 words.
Every attempt has been made to ensure fairness and give everyone a chance to participate. Participation is free. Q&A are posted online in the order they are received.
Next week we will highlight Q&As for Beulaville, Calypso, Kenansville, and Teachey.
Check back next week for more responses.