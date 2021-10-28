MAGNOLIA — As we wrap the final week of Candidate Q & As, the Duplin Times thanks everyone for their participation. One-stop early voting continues throughout the week until Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Jasmine Gadsden, Duplin County Board of Elections director, reported during the regular board meeting that since polls opened for early one-stop voting up until on Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m., 36 absentee votes had been counted at the precinct.
Magnolia has three commissioner seats up for election and four candidates running. Jeanine Cavenaugh, Perry Raines, Charles Rogers and Ethel Southerland have all filed for the commissioner seats.
Q&A with Jeanine Cavenaugh
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I have lived in Magnolia for 55 years, which is all my life. I am also known as the “Christmas Lady” due to the large Christmas display in my yard. I have a Batchelor in Science Degree in Business Management from Mount Olive College. I was employed by James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) for 30 years and retired in 2016. During my time at JSCC in the position of Coordinator of Foundation Services, I had accounting , fundraising and special events responsibilities for the JSCC Foundation as well as working with the Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. After attending board meetings and seeing issues brought forth to the board not being resolved month after month, I felt it was time to stop complaining and step up to the plate and make an effort to change this. Magnolia has a lot of room for improvement but decisions have to be made before progress can become a reality in the community.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The biggest issue Magnolia has is it needs to be cleaned up. Junk cars litter residents yards. There are dilapidated buildings and abandoned houses that need to be demolished. Vacant lots are overgrown with weeds. A town that once had two restaurants, three gas stations, doctor office, bank, furniture store, grocery store, and two general stores now has nothing. Citizens of Magnolia say the town needs a grocery store so they won’t have to drive to other towns in order to get supplies, especially fresh produce. Until the town is cleaned, we cannot expect anyone to invest in it. It’s going to be difficult to recruit new businesses until you give them a reason to come. Without businesses, Magnolia is losing tax money it needs in order to make much needed improvements to the community.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. There are ordinances that the town is no longer enforcing. The town employees and commissioners need to make every effort to work with the property owners to ensure these ordinances are enforced and the property is clean up. It is going to take everyone working together to make this happen.
Currently the primary source for revenue is its citizen’s property taxes. Lack of new businesses results in higher taxes for the residents. A clean and attractive town will make it easier to recruit new businesses, which will result in more revenue.
This new revenue can be used for the upkeep of streets and other improvements. Research also needs to be done to find grants and other sources of funding that can be used for improvements for the community.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I have spent time volunteering in the past. I served as the secretary for the Duplin County Center for Leadership Development Board of Directors. I was a founding member and president for several years of the Duplin County Humane Society, which is now known as Pet Friends of Duplin.
I served as chairperson of the Magnolia Library Committee. I also volunteered with the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event, Relay For Life, for approximately 18 years. I was the chairperson of the Survivor Committee, which arranged activities for the survivors the night of the Relay event and the Survivor banquet. The last three years I was involved, I was the Event chairperson which provided leadership to all the teams and committees and worked closely with the American Cancer Society’s community manager for Duplin County.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I would ask people to vote for me because I am reliable, hardworking, and trustworthy. I will be available to hear the citizens’ concerns and make sure they are addressed by the board and an answer given. I do not have a problem speaking up for what is right. I have held several leadership roles over the years, both on the job and through volunteering. I feel that this gives me the experience to help make a difference in our town.
