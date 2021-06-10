The town of Rose Hill is living up to its name — at least the rose part since the hill is no longer visible.
When the Wilmington & Weldon Railroad was completed through the area in 1840, it was said that a passenger car with riders was attached for the first official excursion.
Tradition says that one of reasons for Rose Hill getting the name originated with one of the passengers. Looking out the window, zipping along at 15-20 mph, blooming wild roses came into view on the hillside. Someone supposedly said, “This place should be called Rose Hill.”
How appropriate it is that, in today’s world, Miss Rose Hill, Ashley Daniels, pursued the idea of planting more roses in town adding beauty and identity to the history of the name. Ashley adopted the idea and then coordinated the entire project.
On a bright sunny day, Thursday of last week, volunteers showed up roses and shovels and assisted in turning Ashley’s vision into reality.
More than three dozen Knockout roses have been planted along Charity Road in front of the Frito Lay distribution building leading up to the intersection with U.S. Highway 117 in front of First Bank.
This is the entrance to Rose Hill from the I-40 interchange.
Additional roses were planted at the town hall.
The roses were donated by Jack Frederick of Frederick Furniture Co. and the Frito Lay Co.
A town cleanup was a part of the beautification plans as well. Assisting with the project were town employees, Ivey Knowles, Blake Parker, and Tyler Ross along with Rose Hill’s police Captain, Jason DeBose.
Also assisting were Judy Cavenaugh, member of the Rose Hill Beautification Committee, Clay and Renee Daniels, parents of Ashley, Jacob Winger, friend of Ashley, Miss N.C. Poultry Jubilee Queen, Sarah Beth Howard and her mother Tracy Howard.
Ashley Daniel will be representing Rose Hill at the Miss North Carolina Pageant to be held in June.