Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Duplin County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&