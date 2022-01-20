The Duplin County NAACP hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration this past Saturday, Jan.15, at The Duplin County Events Center inside the Lois Britt Agriculture Building. The 3-hour event included a host of activities and a full program inside the Ed Emory Auditorium.
“I was so glad to be a part of the program. It made me feel inspired and helped me to stay positive as to where we are going,” said Spaanity Newton, James Sprunt Community College Minority Male Success Coach. The dynamic speaker and the youth and all the passion from everyone that was involved (were) beautiful.”
With spikes in COVID-19 positive cases in Duplin County, the NAACP wanted to avoid a super spreader event at all cost, according to Duplin County NAACP President, Robert Moore. The organization required vaccination cards to be shown and masks to be worn, did temperature checks at the door, had socially distanced seating, and meals were to-go only at the end of the event.
“Where do we go from here” was the theme of the event, and the purpose of the event was to commemorate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event included prayers, singing both collective and special performances, a local violinist and piano performance, recognitions of community members who have impacted the community, and tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Four scholarships in the amount of $500 were given out to local students who are heading to or already attending college. Giving annual scholarships is a big community outreach program for the NAACP nationwide. Scholarship recipients included Alicia Dixon, Ariel Herring, and Jada Hall (all attending NC A&T SU), and Maya Pointer who is attending Appalachian State University.
“The Kids were very well demonstrated in our program. Yes, we do have talent in Duplin County, and I commend the college students because they went back to school on Monday and they came down in spite of COVID, to participate. So we all came together,” President Moore stated.
“We are here for a reason, a lot of people have died, but a lot of us are still here. God is keeping us here for a purpose, so I think my purpose, the way my life has fallen through the slots is to serve people through the NAACP. I get rewarded, not financially but spiritually and holistically.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Carl W. Kenney II of Durham. He is a spiritual leader, author, award-winning journalist, faculty member of UNC Hussmann School of Journalism and Media, and founder and managing editor of Durham Revolution, a black-focused independent online newspaper in Durham.
Kenney focused on how important it is to remember the past but to focus on what we need to be doing now. He spoke about how everyone has some sort of privilege regardless of the color of their skin.
“This is a message for white people, and this is a message for black people. Check your privilege. We all need to check our privilege,” said Kenney during his keynote speech.
The event also included vendor booths, food donations provided by Conetoe Family Life Center, a to-go plate provided by the Lane family from Magnolia, a visit from an organization called Social Change out of Chicago, and free vaccinations. And several other activities were organized by Shackle Free Community Outreach of Warsaw.
Local government officials and community leaders in attendance were recognized during the event.