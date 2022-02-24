The show also featured special activities such as the kids’ power wheel race, rides in the monster trucks and an opportunity to purchase VIP Pit Party passes to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.
Jared Eichelberger, also known as "Outlaw" was a fan favorite at the event after performing his nose wheelies and winning two back-to-back competitions.
The South Carolina four wheeler winner speaks to the crowds at the Duplin County Events Center last weekend.
El Oso Loco was among the four drivers who traveled from around the country, for the Monster Truck Wars show at the Duplin County Events Center last weekend.
The Duplin County Events Center had a full house last weekend as crowds cheered on during the popular Monster Truck Wars yearly show. Read more about the event, Page A6.
Monster Trucks draw crowd in Duplin
Muddy Girl was one of the drivers who also traveled to participate in the Monster Truck Wars show in Kenansville.
The Monster Truck Wars show also featured quad races between North Carolina and South Carolina four-wheeler drivers.
KENANSVILLE — Roaring engines could be heard at the Duplin County Events Center last weekend as Monster Trucks came to Kenansville for a two-day show. All the way from Illinois, Monster Truck Wars is a national touring live entertainment company known for its monster trucks, tractor pulling, and mud racing shows. The company has been entertaining for over six decades and the show it’s a favorite among locals.
This year the show featured three competitions that the drivers could participate in. Each competition had its own winner and then there was also an overall winner for the day.
“We started out with a racing competition which I won, then we did a skills competition which I won, and I was able to do some nose wheelies to win it, and then we have freestyle competition,” said driver Jared Eichelberger, also known as “Outlaw.”
He was a fan favorite at the event after performing his nose wheelies and winning two back-to-back competitions. Outlaw has been driving for seven years.
Outlaw, Backdraft, Muddy Girl, and El Oso Loco were the four drivers who traveled from around the country, for this event, some visiting North Carolina for the very first time.
“This is my first time here. It’s very nice, very accommodating, and a nice little town. It reminds me of home,” said driver Devin Winfield.
Winfield, also known as Sheriff, is a new driver who competed in his first competition a few weeks ago. He said he has loved monster trucks all his life, and he used to go to shows with his parents every year. As he got older, he started volunteering and then working for monster truck companies and has now become a driver himself.
“It feels good to achieve your dreams. You work so hard for it, and it’s finally here. It’s great,” Winfield said.
The show also featured special activities such as quad races between North Carolina and South Carolina four-wheeler drivers and entertainment by Evil Knievel’s Cousin, who gave out T-shirts, made the crowd laugh and rode around in a mini monster truck.
There was also a section of the event for kids. Families were able to enter their children into the kid’s power wheel race, and during the intermission, the kids were allowed to ride the monster trucks. There was also VIP Pit Party passes available for people who wanted to meet the drivers and get up close and personal with the trucks.