WARSAW — A tree took down power lines leaving more than 2,000 Duplin residents without power for several hours on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
According to Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department officials, they received a call for a tree blocking the roadway and a power line down early that morning. Warsaw Engine 3 and Command 4 arrived and found part of a large tree down on the roadway across North Brighton Avenue and Memorial Drive and power lines down. Memorial Drive was closed while WVFD members worked removing the debris and the power company worked on the power lines.
“While on the scene attempting to cut the first portion of the tree out of the road, Warsaw public works manager Craig Armstrong and members of the fire department, heard the remaining portion of the tree begin to crack,” said Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Graham. “Warsaw fire members alerted the occupants of the home (at the intersection), so they could get out, and within seconds of them exiting the house, the rest of the tree had fallen onto the house.”
Scotty Summerlin, Warsaw town manager, said the tree was rotted and in bad shape.
“One of the guys that stay in the house with his family member told me (the tree) had been struck by lightning multiple times,” said Summerlin.
According to Graham, it was a miracle that the saw stopped running as the tree was about to crack, allowing them to hear the sound with enough time to get the family out of their home before the tree fell onto their roof.
No injuries were reported. Damage to the house was noted after the tree was removed.