MOUNT OLIVE — The Town of Mount Olive hosted its first Pickles, Pigs & Swigs Festival on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20.
The event kicked off Friday night with a North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned Whole Hog Cooking Competition and a welcome party hosted by R&R Brewery. The welcome party provided an opportunity for the cook-off contestants to mix and mingle with the community while everyone enjoyed live music.
The cooking competition winners were Winning & Grinnin BBQ taking 1st place, Showtimes Legit BBQ in 2nd place, and Wilder’s Old Style BBQ in 3rd place.
Festival-goers indulged their taste buds as they got a taste of some of the best Eastern North Carolina barbecue around.
The festival featured live bluegrass music by Shannon Baker and the Sometime Soon, the Harmony Boys, and the Riggsbee Road bands.
Participants enjoyed Pickle Train rides, a beer garden, antique tractor displays, and a myriad of booth vendors with something for everyone.
“We wanted to celebrate rural agriculture in Mount Olive, and we also wanted a signature fall event since we already have a spring event,” said Julie Beck, president of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the event chairman.